Arkansas woman accused of stabbing her husband to death

An Arkansas woman is accused of fatally stabbing her husband Sunday, according to authorities.

Jail records show Ambra Evans, 38, of Hartman was booked into the Johnson County jail early Monday on a charge of third-degree domestic battery. She was being held without bond.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Line Street residence in Hartman, where they found Craig Evans, 50, had been stabbed, a news release from the sheriff’s office states. Evans died from his wounds before emergency service personnel and first-responders could transport him to the hospital, authorities said.

The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy. The investigation into the stabbing will continue, according to the release.

Hartman is a town of 500 located just west of Clarksville.