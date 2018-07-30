Arozarena’s walk-off homer lifts Springfield over NW Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Randy Arozarena hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-4 on Sunday.

Earlier in the inning, Tommy Edman homered to tie the game 4-4.

The Naturals took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth when Xavier Fernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kort Peterson.

Seth Elledge (1-0) got the win in relief while Cristian Castillo (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Naturals, Samir Duenez doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

ARKANSAS 4, TULSA 3

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Williams Perez allowed just six hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers over the Tulsa Drillers in a 4-3 win on Sunday.

Matt Festa struck Logan Landon out with a runner on first to end the game for his 14th save of the season.

Perez struck out six and walked one while allowing three runs.

Trailing 1-0, the Travelers took the lead in the second inning when Joseph Odom hit a two-run double.

The Travelers later tacked on a run in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Dario Pizzano hit a solo home run, while Donnie Walton hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Bryan Bonnell (2-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tulsa starter Logan Bawcom (4-6) took the loss in the Texas League game.

FRISCO 3, SAN ANTONIO 1

SAN ANTONIO — Chris Jensen got Austin Allen to hit into a double play in the sixth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 3-1 win over the San Antonio Missions on Sunday.

The double play came with the bases loaded and ended a one-run inning for the Missions.

Frisco went up 2-0 in the fifth after Juremi Profar hit an RBI single, driving in Michael O’Neill.

The Missions cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Kyle Overstreet hit an RBI single, driving in Peter Van Gansen.

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the eighth when Chuck Moorman hit a solo home run.

Frisco right-hander Jensen (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings.

CORPUS CHRISTI 4,

MIDLAND 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carmen Benedetti hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 4-2 win over the Midland Rock-Hounds on Sunday.

Midland had runners on second and third in the top of the ninth, but Luis Barrera grounded out to end the game.

The home run by Benedetti started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Corpus Christi took the lead when Josh Rojas hit an RBI double and then added to it when Rojas scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the fifth, Midland scored on a triple by Barrera that brought home Nate Mondou. In the following at-bat, Skye Bolt hit an RBI single, bringing home Barrera to give the RockHounds a 2-0 lead.

Brett Adcock (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Midland starter Ben Bracewell (3-7) took the loss in the Texas League game.