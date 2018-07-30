Home /
The Recruiting Guy
ESPN 300 and Warren WR Treylon Burks commits to the Hogs
This article was published today at 12:16 p.m.
PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Arkansas' recruiting momentum continued on Monday with the commitment of highly recruited Warren receiver Treylon Burks.
Burks, 6-3, 210 pounds chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from LSU, Clemson, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee, South Florida and others. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 88 overall prospect in the nation.
"I picked Arkansas because, I grew up here watching the Razorbacks and and I’ve always wanted to play for them and getting the offer made it a lot better for me," Burks said. "Nothing is like playing for the Natural State."
He’s the sixth commitment for the Hogs in a week and he joins teammate and defensive tackle Marcus Miller as a future Razorback. He and Miller attended the Wooo Pig Nic on Friday.
Burks recorded 45 receptions for 1,090 yards, 12 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for 936 yards. He had 57 catches for 1,354 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Lumberjacks to the Class 4A state championship as a sophomore.
He's only the second freshman to start for Coach Bo Hembree. Burks, who recorded 41 receptions for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns as a ninth grader, received an offer from Arkansas as a freshman.
According to the various recruiting services, Burks is the seventh 4-star prospect to pledge to the Razorbacks. Linebacker, Zach Zimos, quarterback KJ Jefferson, receiver Shamar Nash and defensive ends Eric Gregory, Zach Williams and Collin Clay are also rated 4-star recruits.
Burks is the third receiver commitment and the sixth offensive pledge. The Hogs now have 15 commitments for the 2019 class.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: ESPN 300 and Warren WR Treylon Burks commits to the Hogs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
LRDawg says... July 30, 2018 at 1:27 p.m.
Best player in state since his 9th grade campaign. Great pickup for Chad Morris. This guy will change the direction of Razorback football the minute he steps on campus. Congrats Trey #GoHogsGo
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.