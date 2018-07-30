Former Traveler close to no-hitter

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, DODGERS 1

ATLANTA -- Former Arkansas Traveler Sean Newcomb came within one strike of pitching the first no-hitter by the Atlanta Braves since 1994, denied when Chris Taylor sharply singled in a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Newcomb had a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning when Taylor hit a hard grounder beyond the reach of diving third baseman Johan Camargo. That came on the career-high 134th and final pitch by the 25-year-old lefty.

Newcomb left to a thunderous standing ovation from the sellout crowd at SunTrust Park as Manager Brian Snitker removed him. Snitker took the ball and gave it back to Newcomb as a keepsake -- instead, Newcomb simply tossed it toward the Atlanta dugout as he walked off, wanting no souvenir of the near-miss.

Kent Mercker was the last Atlanta pitcher to throw a no-hitter, doing it 24 years ago at Dodger Stadium. There have been three no-hitters in the majors this year.

A first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2014, Newcomb was assigned to the Class A Burlington Bees and later promoted to the Class AA Travelers. He was traded to Atlanta after the 2015 season in a deal for shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Newcomb (10-5) struck out eight and walked one against the NL West leaders. He retired the first 15 batters before walking Yasiel Puig to begin the sixth, and that was the only runner Newcomb permitted until the ninth. Shortstop Dansby Swanson made the defensive play of the day for Atlanta, ranging into shallow center field to snare a popup by Enrique Hernandez in the second.

Dan Winkler relieved Newcomb and gave up Manny Machado's RBI single before ending it on Matt Kemp's groundout.

Nick Markakis homered and drove in three runs as the Braves snapped a four-game skid. Newcomb has been an elixir this year in such situations, improving to 8-1 with a 1.84 ERA, a span of 73 1/3 innings, following an Atlanta loss.

Pitching past the seventh for the first time in 40 career starts, Newcomb worked fast, mixing a fastball in the low 90s mph with sharp breaking balls. This is his second season in the majors, having gone 4-9 in 19 starts last year.

The fans let out a collective groan after Taylor's hit, but that quickly turned to raucous applause. Snitker popped out of the dugout as soon as Taylor touched first, took the ball from Newcomb and congratulated him.

After tossing aside the ball, Newcomb smiled and tipped his cap as he walked to the dugout to high-five and hug his teammates.

Newcomb was staked to a 2-0 lead in the first on doubles by Markakis and Kurt Suzuki and kept the Dodgers off-balance all afternoon. Markakis, the NL leader in hits and multi-hit games, made it 4-0 in the third with his 11th homer.

Machado's RBI was as good as the Dodgers, who won the first three games of the series by a combined 17-4 score, could muster.

Atlanta had dropped 13 of 18, was outscored 26-7 during the losing streak and had dropped 10 of their last 14 home games.

Ross Stripling (8-3) was subpar in his second consecutive start, allowing 4 runs, 7 hits and 1 walk with 5 strikeouts in 4 innings. Stripling, a first-time All-Star, gave up seven hits and five runs, a season high, in a no-decision that the Dodgers lost last week at Philadelphia.

After the game, Newcomb apologized for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent in 2011 and 2012. Major League Baseball said it is aware of the situation and will have Newcomb take part in diversity training.

Newcomb's tweets were sent when he was 18. He called the social media posts "some stupid stuff" and said, "I didn't mean anything by it."

REDS 4, PHILLIES 0 Luis Castillo allowed four hits in a season-high seven innings, Scooter Gennett hit a two-run home run and host Cincinnati beat Philadelphia.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 0 Jose Urena and three relievers combined on a two-hitter for Miami in a victory over visiting Washington.

METS 1, PIRATES 0 Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings and drove in the lone run, leading New York to a victory over host Pittsburgh.

GIANTS 8, BREWERS 5 Buster Posey had four hits, including a three-run double to help the Giants break out of a collective funk, and San Francisco beat visiting Milwaukee to avoid a four-game sweep.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PADRES 4 Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed each hit a two-run homer and A.J. Pollock also connected for Arizona, which held on to beat host San Diego for a three-game sweep.

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 2 Kyle Hendricks struck out eight over seven sharp innings, Ben Zobrist had four hits and Chicago beat host St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 6, ROYALS 3 J.A. Happ made the midseason impact the Yankees hoped for, pitching one-run ball over six innings in his debut as New York beat visiting Kansas City.

RED SOX 3, TWINS 0 Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven impressive innings in his first start with Boston, J.D. Martinez drove in all three runs and host Boston beat Minnesota.

ORIOLES 11, RAYS 5 Adam Jones had three hits and an RBI in what could be his final game with the Orioles, and Baltimore beat visiting Tampa Bay for a rare series victory.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 1 Yonder Alonso, Melky Cabrera and Edwin Encarnacion all homered for the Indians, and Corey Kluber pitched into the eighth inning in Cleveland's victory over host Detroit.

RANGERS 4, ASTROS 3 Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead double deflected by the pitcher as visiting Texas became the first team to sweep Houston this year.

BLUE JAYS 7, WHITE SOX 4 Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and Toronto beat host Chicago.

MARINERS 8, ANGELS 5 Mike Zunino had a two-run double in a seven-run first inning and Marco Gonzales went six strong innings to help visiting Seattle beat Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 3, ATHLETICS 2 German Marquez continued the Rockies' strong starting pitching, Tom Murphy homered and host Colorado beat Oakland.

Sports on 07/30/2018