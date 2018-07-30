Graham handles things on mound for Vipers

LITTLE ROCK 6,

PARAGOULD 4

CONWAY -- Jordan Graham's pitching and one big offensive inning kept the Little Rock Vipers alive in the American Legion Senior State Tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Graham limited Paragould GMC to one run through the first six innings and the Vipers claimed a 6-4 victory at the Hendrix College baseball field.

"Jordan's been doing that for us all year," Vipers Manager Jim Allison said. "We needed a pitcher who could throw the maximum -- 100-pitches plus -- and we knew he was the guy who could do it."

The Vipers advanced to play the Bryant Blacksox in another elimination game today. That winner will play a second game today to earn a shot at Tuesday's championship.

Graham, who is from Maumelle and who compiled a 3-4 record at LaBette Community College in Parsons, Kan., in the spring, allowed 5 hits, struck out 2 and walked 4. He reached the maximum number of pitches after walking the lead-off batter in the seventh inning.

"He did exactly what we needed him to do to get us through six innings," Allison said.

Locked in a pitchers' duel with Paragould's Austin Brock for the first five innings, the Vipers broke a 1-1 tie by sending 10 batters to the plate in a four-run sixth. Andrew Howard broke the game open with a two-run chopper over a drawn-in infield.

"He's been our [designated hitter] and he's been making contact," Allison said. "He's been putting the ball in play and that was exactly what we asked him to do there."

Paragould made it interesting with a three-run seventh. A two-run triple by Zane Wallace was followed by a run-scoring single by Zach Kibler, but the rally fell short as Vipers reliever Michael Coven got Tyreik Thomas to ground out and Lathan Brooks on a strikeout.

Paragould took a 1-0 lead in the third when Peyton Hart, who went 3 for 3, doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Little Rock tied it in the fourth when Coven doubled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nick Jones and scored on a sacrifice fly by River Hunt.

The Vipers added a run in the top of the seventh as Shelby Quiggens' two-out double brought in Kyle Clayton, who had reached on a walk.

Brock took the loss. He allowed 1 earned run, struck out 5 and walked 2.

BRYANT 7,

RUSSELLVILLE 2

Logan Chambers went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI as the Blacksox rallied from a 2-0 first-inning deficit to defeat the Pirates.

Bryant scored four runs in the second inning. Scott Schmidt and Mathew Sandidge each added two hits in Bryant's nine-hit attack.

Winning pitcher Will McEntire struck out five and walked none.

Carter Thessing and Caleb Trammel each drove in runs for Russellville, which compiled six hits.

