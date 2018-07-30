Hottest part of the summer could still be ahead, meteorologist in Arkansas says

Despite weather in the 70s Monday, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's North Little Rock office said that temperatures could warm back up before the end of the summer.

Meteorologist Dylan Cooper explained that late July and August often hold some of the season's hottest weather.

“We’re much below normal this week, but we can’t say that we’re out of the woods yet,” Cooper said. Cooper projected that temperatures could climb to around 90 degrees Wednesday or Thursday, with those numbers pushing toward the mid-90s going into the weekend.

The meteorologist added that triple-digit temps were not “out of the question at all” in the coming weeks.

The Climate Prediction Center estimates that temperatures in Little Rock in the coming months would rise above normal. Cooper noted the difficulty in predicting weather events beyond a few days but said signs show that Arkansas could warm back up to “where we should be, maybe a little above normal.”

“I think that we’ve still got a ways to go before we’re in the clear,” Cooper said.