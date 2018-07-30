Koonce's dash turns into winner for Sheridan

CONWAY -- Devin Koonce made a break for third base. He wound up at home with the game-winner.

Koonce scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday night to allow Sheridan McCoy-Tygart to take a 1-0 victory over Fort Smith Sportsmen in the winners bracket finals of the American Legion Senior State Tournament at Hendrix College.

Koonce's daring dash brought a sudden end to a pitchers duel between Sheridan's Tyler Cleveland and Fort Smith lefty Cash Balentine. The teams had combined for 10 hits before Koonce trotted home after catcher Jake Smith's throw carried into left field.

"I saw the catcher throw his helmet down and I was like, 'Yeah, that's game,' " Koonce said. "I was happy."

Sheridan will play in Tuesday's championship game. Fort Smith will play tonight and awaits the survivor of the Little Rock Vipers and Bryant Blacksox.

Koonce, who had struck out and grounded out to second in his two previous at-bats against Balentine, led off the seventh inning and fell behind in the count. However, the third baseman from White Hall High School worked the count full before lining a double to the left-field corner.

"Devin worked the count, fouled off a couple of pitches and got the big hit for us," Sheridan Manager Mike Moore said. "He's struggled a little bit lately, but he's starting to come out of it. That was a big one for us today that's for sure."

With the count 2-2 on Austin Wright who was batting against reliever Ben Klutts, Koonce took off for third. The move caught the Sportsmen by surprise.

"That runner, it never entered my mind that he would be stealing," Fort Smith Manager Trey Prieur said. "They put pressure on us. I don't know if we weren't prepared for it but it did catch us off guard. Smith made a good throw but our shortstop [Brock Thibodeaux] couldn't handle it. It was a tough play for [Thibodeaux]."

Both Balentine and Cleveland threw winning efforts. Balentine allowed 6 hits, struck out 6 and walked 2. Cleveland, who has signed with the University of Central Arkansas, gave up 4 hits, struck out 4 and issued 1 intentional walk.

"He fought his heart out," Koonce said of Cleveland. "He threw a great game, one of the best games I've ever seen pitched."

"Tyler looked like his old self today," Moore said. "I'll attribute that to the fact that he's already working with his college coaches. ... Those guys have him squared away."

"I thought it would be a one- or two-run game," Prieur said. "Cleveland is great pitcher and we knew it would be a tall order for us, but we knew with Cash on the mound that we'd have a chance."

Haydn Finley went 3 for 3 for Sheridan. Mac Moody singled and doubled for the Sportsmen while Thibodeaux singled twice.

LITTLE ROCK 6,

PARAGOULD 4

Jordan Graham's pitching and one big offensive inning kept the Vipers alive.

Graham limited Paragould GMC to one run through the first six innings and the Vipers stopped a seventh-inning rally.

"Jordan's been doing that for us all year," Vipers Manager Jim Allison said. "We needed a pitcher who could throw the maximum -- 100-pitches plus -- and we knew he was the guy who could do it."

The Vipers advanced to play Bryant in another elimination game today. That winner will play Fort Smith in tonight's late game.

Graham, who is from Maumelle and who compiled a 3-4 record at LaBette Community College in Parsons, Kan., in the spring, allowed 5 hits, struck out 2 and walked 4.

Locked in a pitchers duel with Paragould's Austin Brock for the first five innings, the Vipers broke a 1-1 tie by sending 10 batters to the plate in a four-run sixth. Andrew Howard broke the game open with a two-run chopper over a drawn-in infield.

Paragould made it interesting with a three-run seventh. A two-run triple by Zane Wallace was followed by a run-scoring single by Zach Kibler, but the rally fell short as Vipers reliever Michael Coven got Tyreik Thomas to ground out and Lathan Brooks on a strikeout.

Paragould took a 1-0 lead in the third when Peyton Hart, who went 3 for 3, doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Little Rock tied it in the fourth when Coven doubled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nick Jones and scored on a sacrifice fly by River Hunt.

The Vipers added a run in the top of the seventh as Shelby Quiggens' two-out double brought in Kyle Clayton, who had reached on a walk.

Brock took the loss. He allowed 1 earned run, struck out 5 and walked 2.

BRYANT 7,

RUSSELLVILLE 2

Logan Chambers went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI as the Blacksox rallied from a 2-0 first-inning deficit to defeat the Pirates.

Bryant scored four runs in the second inning. Scott Schmidt and Mathew Sandidge each added two hits in Bryant's nine-hit attack.

Winning pitcher Will McEntire struck out five and walked none.

Carter Thessing and Caleb Trammel each drove in runs for Russellville, which compiled six hits.

Sports on 07/30/2018