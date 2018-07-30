North Little Rock IHOP robbed at gunpoint, employee tells authorities

A robber held up a North Little Rock IHOP on Sunday and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Police said the robber entered the restaurant at 11501 Maumelle Blvd. through the front door and pushed his way into the office shortly after midnight.

The assistant manager and his brother told officers the assailant pointed a handgun at them and shouted, "Give me everything."

He took an undisclosed amount of money from the victims, as well as cash from the register, bank bag and counter, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Surveillance footage showed the robber walked directly past the registers to the office, which is not visible from the entrance, indicating he may have had previous knowledge of its location, the report states. But the manager told officers he did not think the voice was that of a current or former employee.

The robber was last seen running northwest toward 10 Fitness.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.