GOLF

Johnson wins in Canada

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson pulled away Sunday in the RBC Canadian Open at Oakville, Ontario, for his third victory of the season and 19th on the PGA Tour. Tied for the third-round lead with Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim, Johnson shot a 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory over Kim and An. Johnson finished at 23-under 265, winning at Glen Abbey after finishing second in 2013 and 2016. Kim and An each shot 69. Keegan Bradley had a 64 to finish fourth at 19 under. He shot 63 on Friday, but had a 73 on Saturday. Tway had a 76 to drop into a tie for 17th at 13 under. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) were tied for 50th at 8 under. Lingmerth shot a 66 and Tracy a 73.

McEvoy wins European Open

Richard McEvoy has won his first European Tour title at the age of 39 after a dramatic finish to the European Open in Hamburg, Germany. The Englishman holed a 20-foot putt for birdie on the last hole Sunday to secure a one-shot victory ahead of Renato Paratore, Christofer Blomstrand and German amateur Allen John. McEvoy shot a final-round 1-over 73 to finish at 11-under 277. Local amateur John produced a final-round 67 to creep up the leaderboard, while Blomstrand's birdie on the 18th was enough to seal his share of second place. Masters champion Patrick Reed ended tied for ninth after a 4-over 76.

Jutanugarn victorious

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn hit six birdies in a final round 5-under 66 to win the Ladies Scottish Open by one shot on Sunday. Jutanugarn, 22, held off the challenge of Australian Minjee Lee at Gullane to claim her 10th LPGA title and third this year. Jutanugarn finished at 13-under 271 to move top of the world rankings, ahead of South Koreans Inbee Park and Sung Hyun Park. South Koreans Jin Young Ko (67) and Haeji Kang (69) finished tied for third at 8 under. Their compatriot Amy Yang, who shared the overnight lead with Jutanugarn, carded a 1-over 72 to finish tied for fifth with Spaniard Carlota Ciganda. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 17th at 3 under after a 70.

Jimenez edges Langer

Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior British Open on Sunday at St. Andrews, Scotland, edging defending champion Bernhard Langer by one shot. Jimenez dropped only one stroke en route to a final round 3-under 69 and ended at 12-under 276 at the historic Old Course. Langer shot a 68 to come in second. Americans Kirk Triplett (69) and Scott McCarron (68) tied for third alongside Canada's Stephen Ames (69). All three finished at 10 under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 50th at 5 over after a 78.

TENNIS

Isner wins Atlanta Open

John Isner won the Atlanta Open for the fifth time in six years Sunday, beating fellow American Ryan Harrison in the final for the second consecutive year. The top-seeded Isner beat the eighth-seeded Harrison 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at Atlantic Station to join Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras as the only Americans to win an ATP Tour event five times or more. Isner improved to 31-4 in the event, winning four matches in Atlanta after a 6-hour, 36-minute loss -- with a 26-24 fifth set -- to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon semifinals. Isner won three consecutive titles from 2013-15, and lost the 2016 final to Nick Kyrgios.

BASEBALL

Rockies sign Holliday

The Colorado Rockies have signed former star outfielder Matt Holliday to a minor league contract. Holliday, 38, reported to the Grand Junction Rockies, the organization's Rookie level team on Sunday. He said the plan is to find his footing with the hope of joining the Rockies at some point this season. Holliday hit .231 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI with the New York Yankees last season. He played the first five seasons of his 14-year career with the Rockies.

Braves trade for Brach

The Atlanta Braves bolstered their bullpen for a run at the NL East title, obtaining right-hander Brad Brach on Sunday in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles for international signing bonus slot money. Brach is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA and owns a 10.80 ERA in eight games this month. Left-handers are hitting .342 against him, and he has allowed runs in 11 of 42 appearances. But Brach has 11 saves and worked as Baltimore's closer for long stretches over the last two years. Brach, 32, broke into the big leagues with San Diego in 2011 and pitched in parts of three seasons with the Padres before coming to Baltimore in a trade in November 2013.

SWIMMING

Baker sets record

Kathleen Baker set a world record in the 100-meter backstroke Saturday night in the U.S. national championships at Irvine, Calif. The 21-year-old Olympian won in 58.00 seconds, lowering the mark of 58.10 set by Kylie Masse of Canada at last year's world championships in Hungary. Olivia Smoliga was second in 58.75 and 16-year-old Regan Smith took third in 58.83. Katie Ledecky dominated the 400 freestyle, leading all the way to win by 3.12 seconds for her third victory of the meet. It was the 10th-fastest swim ever in the event, with Ledecky owning the other nine best times. Ledecky also won the 200 and 800 freestyles. Michael Andrew, who turned pro five years ago at 14, won the 100 breaststroke. He rallied from fourth to first in 59.38 seconds, beating a field that included three Olympians. The men's 100 back was a duel of current and former Olympic champions. Ryan Murphy, who swept the backstroke events in Rio, edged 2012 Olympic winner Matt Grevers, who at 33 is 10 years older. Murphy touched in 52.51 and Grevers in 52.55. Olympic champion Lilly King won the women's 100 breast in 1:05.36. Zane Grothe won the men's 400 free.

Manuel gets sprint sweep

Simone Manuel won the 50-meter freestyle in 24.10 sec- onds, completing a sprint sweep at the U.S. national champion- ships in Irvine, Calif., on Sunday night. Olympian Abbey Weitzeil finished second in 24.63. Margo Geer was third. Manuel won the 100 free earlier in the meet, with Geer third and Weitzeil fourth. Michael Andrew upset current world champion Caeleb Dressel and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nathan Adrian to win the men’s 50 free. Andrew outdueled Dressel in the closing meters to touch first in 21.49. Dressel stopped the clock in 21.67, while Adrian was third in 21.85. Kathleen Baker won her third individual event, racing to victory by 1.11 seconds in the 200 individual medley. Baker won in 2 minutes, 8.32 seconds. Her time in the four-stroke event was also the fastest in the world this year. Olympian Chase Kalisz won the men’s 200 IM in 1:55.73, fastest in the world this year. The men’s 800 free title went to Zane Grothe in 7:44.57. Open-water Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky was a distant second in 7:47.51. Ashley Twichell won the 1,500 free in 15:55.68. Ally McHugh was second in 16:02.56.

CYCLING

Thomas wins Tour de France

PARIS — Geraint Thomas won his first Tour de France title on Sunday, concluding his transformation from a support rider into a champion of cycling’s biggest race.

The Welsh rider with Team Sky successfully defended his lead of 1 minute, 51 seconds over second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the mostly ceremonial final stage around the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

Thomas rode a yellow bicycle to match his yellow jersey and shared glasses of champagne with his teammates during the casual ride into Paris.

Four-time champion Chris Froome, Thomas’ teammate, finished third, 2:24 behind, and rode next to Thomas as they crossed the line, with Froome applauding.

Thomas was a support rider during Froome’s four victories but he emerged as Sky’s strongest rider in this race when Froome crashed early on and couldn’t keep up in the mountains.

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff with UAE Team Emirates won the last stage in a sprint finish, narrowly beating John Degenkolb and Arnaud Demare.

The mostly flat 72-mile leg began in Houilles just outside Paris and concluded with nine laps up and down the Champs-Elysees.

French rider Sylvain Chavanel, riding his record 18th Tour, rode ahead of the pack as the first rider onto the Champs-Elysees.

World champion Peter Sagan matched Erik Zabel’s record by winning the green jersey points competition for a sixth time. French riders Julian Alaphilippe and Pierre Latour secured the polka-dot mountains jersey and best young rider white jersey, respectively.

Sports on 07/30/2018