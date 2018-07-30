Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas woman dies in crash on I-40 in New Mexico
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:00 p.m.
GRANTS, N.M. — Authorities say an Arkansas woman has died in a wreck in New Mexico.
New Mexico State Police identified the victim Monday as 63-year-old Mary Barrett Miller of Fayetteville. They said the crash occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 40 west of Grants.
State police said Miller was a passenger in a pickup that left the road for unknown reasons and struck an overpass support barrier. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to authorities, the 62-year-old man driving the truck also was from Fayetteville and was airlifted to a trauma center with unknown injuries. His name wasn't immediately released.
State police said alcohol doesn't appear to be a contributing factor to the crash, which remains under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Arkansas woman dies in crash on I-40 in New Mexico
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.