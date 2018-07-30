No charges filed after woman shot boyfriend at central Arkansas apartment, police say; investigation ongoing

A 28-year-old woman shot her boyfriend in the stomach Sunday night at her central Arkansas apartment, according to police, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Police found the 29-year-old man lying outside a residence of the Woodbend Apartment, 501 Valencia Drive in Maumelle, shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

The man had a gunshot wound in his abdomen, authorities said. His girlfriend, who lives at the complex, shot him when he came into her home, the release states.

The woman had previously told police that Allen had taken her Chevrolet Impala and wouldn’t give it back unless she paid him for it.

The shooting is still under investigation, police said, and the 28-year-old was released without charges.

Maumelle Police Department Capt. Jim Hansard declined to comment on the condition of the wounded man.