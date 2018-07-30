Arkansas officer attacked outside his home, authorities say; 1 arrested

Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old man in the assault of an Arkansas police officer outside his home earlier this month.

Cody Ramsey faces charges of aggravated assault, second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer and carrying a weapon, the Beebe Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday.

Police say Beebe officer Andrew Napolitano was leaving home July 18 with his two children when he noticed someone, later identified as Ramsey, sitting in a parked pickup beside his police car.

The two children were already inside the car when Napolitano questioned Ramsey about why he was on his property, authorities noted.

Police wrote that after being told to leave, Ramsey leaned forward in his car seat, brandished a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at Napolitano’s face.

The officer then pulled out his weapon and ordered Ramsey to drop his gun, at which point the 22-year-old complied, according to authorities.

After Ramsey stepped out of his pickup, he struck Napolitano “in the facial area numerous times,” the post states.

A witness rushed over to assist Napolitano, according to police. The witness suffered minor injuries.

Ramsey, who told police he planned the attack, remained at the White County jail as of Monday afternoon, according to an inmate roster.