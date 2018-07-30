Rangers complete sweep of Astros

HOUSTON — Jurickson Profar had just taken a cleat to the face and blood was trickling down his left cheek when Texas manager Jeff Banister went out to check on him in the sixth inning Sunday.

Before Banister could say anything, his young shortstop spoke. “He told me he wasn’t coming out of the game,” Banister said.

Profar hit a go-ahead double deflected by the pitcher and stayed in despite his injury as the Rangers became the first team to sweep Houston this year, beating the Astros 4-3.

Texas took three in a row from the AL West leaders and extended the Astros’ skid to a season-high four games.

“I want to forget it to be honest,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I don’t really want to talk about it ... we’re getting beat up. I think we need to get to the next series. We have some things to address. We are not working as perfectly as we normally do.”

Banister lauded the grit Profar showed on Sunday and said the way he plays is a bright spot in this trying season for the last-place Rangers.

“The defense, the at-bats, the aggressive baserunning, it’s fun to watch a young guy play that way,” he said. “We encourage our guys to continue to play that way. It kind of epitomizes why we won a baseball game today. Aggressive in certain situations. He showed some toughness to stay on the field and not have to come out.”

RANGERS 4, ASTROS 3

The Rangers won even though they struck out 19 times — the most Houston pitchers have recorded in a nine-inning game in franchise history.

It was 1-all in the sixth when Rougned Odor doubled and Profar hit a grounder nicked by Lance Mc-Cullers (10-6) that rolled into the outfield. Astros second baseman Yuli Gurriel lost his balance and kicked Profar in the cheek with his cleats as he slid into second base.

Profar was bleeding from cuts to his face and left the field briefly before returning with a bandage covering the injury. He did not receive stitches, but had the cuts glued shut after the game and he wore four small bandages on them as he spoke to reporters about the play.

He said it hurt quite a bit during the game, but he didn’t have time to contemplate how close the cleats came to his eye.

“I wasn’t thinking about how scary it was,” he said. “I was just trying to play.”

He advanced to third on a wild pitch with two outs before scoring when Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on error by Gurriel.

Gurriel made his first career start at second base a day after reigning MVP Jose Altuve went on the disabled list for the first time in his career with a sore knee.

The Rangers pushed the lead to 4-1 on an RBI double by Ronald Guzman that chased McCullers.

Mike Minor (7-6) allowed four hits and two runs while striking out eight in six innings for his first win since June 27. Keone Kela allowed a run in the ninth before retiring George Springer with two on to get his 24th save.

McCullers yielded six hits and four runs — three earned — and struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings to lose his third straight start.

Tyler White, recalled from Triple-A Fresno before the game, put Houston up 1-0 with two outs in the second with a home run.

RED SOX 3, TWINS 0 Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven impressive innings in his Boston debut, J.D. Martinez drove in all three runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 89 and the Red Sox beat Minnesota for their 18th victory in 22 games.

YANKEES 6, ROYALS 3 J.A. Happ made the midseason impact the New York Yankees hoped for, pitching one-run ball over six innings to win his New York debut over Kansas City.

ORIOLES 11, RAYS 5 In what might have been his final game with Baltimore, Adam Jones had three hits, drove in a run, stole a base and craftily broke up a double play to help the Orioles beat Tampa Bay. The rebuilding Orioles are looking to deal Jones before Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Now in his 11th year with Baltimore, the 31-year-old center fielder becomes a free agent after the season.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 1 Yonder Alonso, Melky Cabrera and Edwin Encarnacion all homered for Cleveland, and Corey Kluber pitched into the eighth inning in a victory over Detroit.

BLUE JAYS 7, WHITE SOX 4 Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and Toronto beat the Chicago White Sox. MARINERS 8, ANGELS 5 Mike Zunino had a two-run double in a seven-run first inning and Marco Gonzales went six strong innings to help Seattle beat the Los Angeles Angels.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 4, PHILLIES 0 Luis Castillo allowed four hits in a season-high seven innings, Scooter Gen-nett hit a two-run homer and Cincinnati wrapped up its long home stand with a third consecutive win over Philadelphia.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 0 Jose Urena and three relievers combined on a two-hitter for Miami in a win over Washington to split a four-game series.

BRAVES 4, DODGERS 1 Sean Newcomb came within one strike of pitching the first no-hitter by Atlanta since 1994, denied when Chris Taylor sharply singled in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Newcomb had a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning when Taylor hit a hard grounder beyond the reach of diving third baseman Johan Camargo. That came on the career-high 134th and final pitch by the 25-year-old lefty.

METS 1, PIRATES 0 Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings and drove in the lone run, leading New York to a victory over Pittsburgh.

GIANTS 8, BREWERS 5 Buster Posey had four hits, including a three-run double, to help San Francisco break out of a collective funk, and the Giants beat Milwaukee to avoid a four-game sweep.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PADRES 4 Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed each hit a two-run homer and A.J. Pollock also connected for Arizona, which held on to beat San Diego for a three-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 3, ATHLETICS 2 German Marquez continued Colorado’s strong starting pitching, Tom Murphy homered and the Rockies beat Oakland to sweep the interleague series.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 0 Miami 5, Washington 0 Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 1 N.Y. Mets 1, Pittsburgh 0 San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5 Arizona 5, San Diego 4 Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 3, Minnesota 0 N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3 Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 5 Cleveland 8, Detroit 1 Texas 4, Houston 3

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 4 Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado 3, Oakland 2