Seventh-inning single wins it for Travs
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
This article was published today at 2:10 a.m.
Donnie Walton's one-out single in the seventh inning scored Logan Taylor with the go-ahead run in the Arkansas Travelers' 4-3 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday night at Dickey-Stephen Park in North Little Rock.
Taylor singled to center and moved to second on a walk to Joseph Odom. Tulsa then brought in Andrew Istler to replace starter Logan Bawcom. Istler gave up a single to Taylor which put the Travelers ahead for good.
The Drillers tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Luke Raley singled off Travelers reliever Bryan Bonnell, who replaced starter Williams Perez, to score Wes Darvill.
Tulsa took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Errol Robinson singled in Tyler Goeddel. The Travelers gained a 2-1 lead in bottom of the inning when Odom doubled to right-center field to score Chris Mariscal and Kyle Lewis.
They made it 3-1 in the fourth on a home run by Dario Pizzano.
Tulsa closed to 3-2 in the sixth when Goeddel doubled to right-center field to score Keibert Ruiz.
Despite blowing the lead in the top of the seventh, Bonnell (2-2) picked up the victory, allowing 2 hits in 1 2/3 innings. Matt Festa pitched around a base hit and struck out two in the ninth to pick up his 14th save of the season.
Bawcom (4-6) allowed 4 runs -- 2 earned -- in 6 1/3 innings with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks and took the loss.
Sports on 07/30/2018
Print Headline: Seventh-inning single wins it for Travs
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Seventh-inning single wins it for Travs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.