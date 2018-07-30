Seventh-inning single wins it for Travs

Donnie Walton's one-out single in the seventh inning scored Logan Taylor with the go-ahead run in the Arkansas Travelers' 4-3 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday night at Dickey-Stephen Park in North Little Rock.

Taylor singled to center and moved to second on a walk to Joseph Odom. Tulsa then brought in Andrew Istler to replace starter Logan Bawcom. Istler gave up a single to Taylor which put the Travelers ahead for good.

The Drillers tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Luke Raley singled off Travelers reliever Bryan Bonnell, who replaced starter Williams Perez, to score Wes Darvill.

Tulsa took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Errol Robinson singled in Tyler Goeddel. The Travelers gained a 2-1 lead in bottom of the inning when Odom doubled to right-center field to score Chris Mariscal and Kyle Lewis.

They made it 3-1 in the fourth on a home run by Dario Pizzano.

Tulsa closed to 3-2 in the sixth when Goeddel doubled to right-center field to score Keibert Ruiz.

Despite blowing the lead in the top of the seventh, Bonnell (2-2) picked up the victory, allowing 2 hits in 1 2/3 innings. Matt Festa pitched around a base hit and struck out two in the ninth to pick up his 14th save of the season.

Bawcom (4-6) allowed 4 runs -- 2 earned -- in 6 1/3 innings with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks and took the loss.

Sports on 07/30/2018