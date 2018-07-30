Sheriff's office: Man rammed car through central Arkansas home's gate, refused to leave residence

Authorities deployed a stun gun on a central Arkansas man who is accused of breaking into a home, destroying furniture and refusing to come out of the residence, which he claimed was his own, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Deputies said they responded at 8 p.m. Sunday to the home in the 500 block of Arkansas 89 in Cabot after the property owners said a man they did not know rammed his Honda Accord through the gate and proceeded to break into their deceased mother's house.

The owners told authorities that they saw the man, later identified as William Nix, smashing the windows and furniture with a long cylinder-shaped object. The 40-year-old, who was not wearing a shirt, could also be heard yelling, "I own this f------ house. Get away and call the feds," according to the report.

One of the homeowners fired a warning gunshot into the air in an attempt to scare Nix out of the residence, authorities said. When he refused, they took cover behind two trucks until deputies reached the scene, the report states.

When deputies arrived, the owners told them Nix had caused $5,000 in damage to the front gate and another $5,000 in damage when he smashed the windows, doors, furniture and other household items.

Deputies wrote that Nix told them he had owned the property for several years and began throwing paperwork out the window to prove it. He added that he was not going to come outside, and authorities would have to come in to retrieve him.

The Jacksonville resident eventually agreed to exit the home through the window, but once he came out, he resisted arrest and turned toward a deputy "in an aggressive manner" as if he wanted to fight, the report states. Another deputy deployed a stun gun, and Nix fell to the ground, still refusing to put his hands behind his back, authorities said.

He was arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail. He remained there Monday afternoon on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, records show. No bail had been set.