2 teens arrested after double shooting in Hot Springs, police say; woman critically hurt

Two teens were arrested a day after a double shooting that left a 21-year-old woman critically hurt in Hot Springs, police say.

According to a news release from the city's Police Department, 18-year-old Julius Lamar Rutledge of Hot Springs was taken into custody Friday night on two counts of first-degree battery and one count of committing a terroristic act. He was being held at the Garland County jail Monday morning in lieu of $5,000 bond, records show.

The Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, along with its SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Rector Street at 7:41 p.m. Friday in reference to the double shooting at a home in the street's 200 block, the release states.

Later that day, 15-year-old Frederick Eugene Scott Jr. was arrested on charges of one count of terroristic act and two counts of first-degree battery, according to police. He is being charged as an adult, a separate news releases states, and was being held at the county's juvenile detention center Monday afternoon with no bail set.

Police previously said that around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, officers arrived to a residence in the 200 block of Rector Street and found two gunshot victims.

An officer at the scene told The Sentinel-Record that one victim sustained life-threatening injuries while the other had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

On Monday, police identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Cheyenne Perry of Hot Springs. She was described as being in critical condition at the the time of the news release.

A female minor whose name was not released was also shot, authorities said. She was said to be in stable condition.