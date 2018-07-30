Home / Latest News /
2 teens arrested after double shooting in Hot Springs, police say; woman critically hurt
By Hot Springs Sentinel-Record and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff reports
This article was published today at 10:42 a.m. Updated today at 2:54 p.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
Two teens were arrested a day after a double shooting that left a 21-year-old woman critically hurt in Hot Springs, police say.
According to a news release from the city's Police Department, 18-year-old Julius Lamar Rutledge of Hot Springs was taken into custody Friday night on two counts of first-degree battery and one count of committing a terroristic act. He was being held at the Garland County jail Monday morning in lieu of $5,000 bond, records show.
The Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, along with its SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Rector Street at 7:41 p.m. Friday in reference to the double shooting at a home in the street's 200 block, the release states.
Later that day, 15-year-old Frederick Eugene Scott Jr. was arrested on charges of one count of terroristic act and two counts of first-degree battery, according to police. He is being charged as an adult, a separate news releases states, and was being held at the county's juvenile detention center Monday afternoon with no bail set.
Police previously said that around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, officers arrived to a residence in the 200 block of Rector Street and found two gunshot victims.
An officer at the scene told The Sentinel-Record that one victim sustained life-threatening injuries while the other had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance to nearby hospitals.
On Monday, police identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Cheyenne Perry of Hot Springs. She was described as being in critical condition at the the time of the news release.
A female minor whose name was not released was also shot, authorities said. She was said to be in stable condition.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 teens arrested after double shooting in Hot Springs, police say; woman critically hurt
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
LR1955 says... July 30, 2018 at 11:40 a.m.
Why not attempted murder instead of battery? Are our laws worded to allow lighter charges than they should be?
( permalink | suggest removal )
HM2 says... July 30, 2018 at 1:54 p.m.
Fifty years ago when my wife and I married, we rented an apartment on rector street. It was a safe area, we didn't even need to lock our doors when we went anywhere. Sorry to say when a certain element moves in the neighborhood suffers. This is happening in every city and town in America. M.A.G.A.
( permalink | suggest removal )
rtw says... July 30, 2018 at 4:39 p.m.
I am extremely tired of the media, neighborhood communities and law enforcement that continue to "ignore" that these crimes are committed by young male Negros . . .let me emphasize this, "male NEGROS". This is the result of the failed promise of the "Great Society".
.
I know I'm going to get a lot of "racist" criticism, but look at the statistics, . . .who's committing these crimes . . . read the paper every day people, is it Caucasians, Norwegions, Asians, Hispanics? . . .NO! It's Negro vs. Negro.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.