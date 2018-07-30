Home / Latest News /
Woman wins $500,000 off scratch-off ticket purchased in Little Rock
This article was published today at 1:38 p.m.
A Texas woman won $500,000 off a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased in Arkansas, lottery officials said Friday.
Kayleigh Adams of Gary, Texas, purchased the winning ticket at the Arch Street Mini Mart at 21209 Arch St. in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery tweet.
Adams was playing the 200X the Money game.
"If you live in Texas, the secret to winning big is buying your ticket in Arkansas," the post states.
