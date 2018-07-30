3 players to miss extended time with injuries

FAYETTEVILLE — Three players will not be ready for the beginning of fall camp and will miss an extended amount of time due to injuries, Chad Morris said Monday.

Defensive back Kevin Richardson, who received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA in May, will have surgery today on his foot after injuring it moving furniture on Sunday. Richardson is expected to miss six weeks, Morris said. He could potentially return by the second game of the season and will "for sure" be back by the start of conference play.

“It wasn’t a phone call that I wanted to get yesterday afternoon, especially for a young man who’s worked hard to get to where he is today,” Morris said. “That was unforeseen.”

Offensive lineman Colton Jackson had back surgery and is likely to miss the first six games of the season. Jackson’s back flared up on him two weeks ago, Morris said. Ryan Winkel, a freshman offensive lineman from Memphis, will miss time with a shoulder injury sustained in the weight room on his first day.