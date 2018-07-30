Woman killed in Little Rock crash identified; 21-year-old was partially ejected when Mercedes flipped

A 21-year-old Little Rock woman was killed earlier this month when she was partially ejected from her car as it flipped multiple times, authorities said Monday.

The wreck happened at 6:30 p.m. July 20 in the 5000 block of South University Avenue in Little Rock, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said Amy Harris of Little Rock was driving north in a 1999 Mercedes C230 when she swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle.

The car flipped several times, and Harris was partially ejected, the report states. She suffered fatal injuries.

A passenger, 18-year-old Justin Henderson of Little Rock, was hurt in the crash, authorities said.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 277 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.