Man robbed, stabbed at Little Rock gas station, police say; 1 arrested

Authorities say a man was robbed and stabbed Monday night at a Little Rock gas station.

Officers found 40-year-old Earnest Tyler bleeding and asking for help in the parking lot of an Exxon in the 7700 block of Scott Hamilton Drive, department spokesman Steve Moore said.

Tyler told police an acquaintance, 30-year-old LaMarcus Sanders, had entered the convenience store about 10 p.m. and demanded $50.

When Tyler could not produce the money, Sanders stabbed him and took off with $23 and a bottle of hydrocodone, Moore said. Tyler's injury was considered serious but not life-threatening.

Moore said Sanders was found at 11 a.m. Tuesday in a room at the Days Inn & Suites on 3200 Bankhead Drive.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and theft of property, according to police.

He did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.