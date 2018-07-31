Arkansas defensive back arrested on DWI charge

FAYETTEVILLE — For the second time in three weeks, a University of Arkansas football player has been charged with misdemeanor drinking and driving.

Ryder Lucas, a defensive back and special teams standout from The Woodlands, Texas, was pulled over on North College Avenue after 2 a.m. Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated and careless driving. He was booked into the Washington County jail and released at 10:48 p.m. on $935 bond. Lucas, 22, is set to appear in court Sept. 17 on the DWI charge.

Freshman receiver Mike Woods was arrested July 13 and charged with driving under the influence and minor in possession of alcohol.

Lucas was pulled over after his vehicle “almost struck the concrete structure” on the flyover on North College, according to an arrest report from the Fayetteville Police Department. Lucas told police he had been drinking whiskey and retrieved a bottle of whiskey from the back seat to show the arresting officer, authorities said.

He gave indications of intoxication during three field sobriety tests, was transported to the Washington County jail and gave a breath alcohol sample of 0.09 percent about one hour after his arrest, according to the report. The legal alcohol limit is 0.08 percent.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said Monday he was still gathering information on Woods’ incident. Lucas’ arrest was not known by reporters at the time Morris was addressing the media late Monday morning at Paradise Valley Country Club. Morris had not been reached for comment about Lucas' arrest as of Tuesday afternoon.

Woods’ incident was the first known arrest for the Razorbacks under Morris, who was hired last December.