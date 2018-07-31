Home / Latest News /
Arkansas judge rejects bid to disqualify ballot measure
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:53 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas judge has rejected an initial request to disqualify a ballot measure that would place limits on damages awarded in civil lawsuits and give the Legislature control of state court rules.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce on Tuesday rejected the motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from counting any votes cast for the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. Pierce said a former judge challenging the measure failed to show he would suffer irreparable harm without the injunction issued.
Pierce did not rule on the merits of the lawsuit, which is still pending in his court. The suit claims the proposal violates the constitutional separation of powers between legislative and judicial branches and unconstitutionally combines disparate measures into one amendment.
