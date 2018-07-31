Rapper Cardi B cancels performance at Arkansas music festival, cites daughter's recent birth

Days after pulling out of Bruno Mars’ fall tour, rapper Cardi B has canceled her scheduled performance at El Dorado’s MusicFest.

The musician, who cited the recent birth of her daughter, was set to be a headliner in the festival’s 31st year, according to a statement from the Murphy Arts District.

Organizers said they are working to fill Cardi B’s late-night Oct. 19 slot “to complement our other terrific performers.”

Other musicians set to perform at MusicFest include Toby Keith, Gucci Mane, Sammy Hagar, George Clinton, Justin Moore and Bret Michaels.

The El Dorado News-Times reported that pit tickets for Cardi B’s scheduled performance at MusicFest sold out within five minutes of going on sale. Her headliner spot also generated national interest from Rolling Stone and People magazines.

In a tweet Thursday, Cardi B said she was bowing out of Mars' tour after “[underestimating] this whole mommy thing." She gave birth to her daughter six weeks ago.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road,” the rapper wrote.

For Cardi B concert refunds, ticket holders may contact the box office at (870) 444-3007. Existing tickets may also be used for the replacement performer.