De Jong on the move again

NATURALS 3, TRAVELERS 2

For the last month, Chase De Jong had a running joke with his teammates before each start.

"Every time I go out is like a job interview," he would tell them.

Turns out, De Jong aced his final showing, and the Minnesota Twins were watching.

The 24-year-old right-hander was one of two players the Seattle Mariners traded Monday to the Minnesota Twins, two days after he held Tulsa scoreless over 7 innings while striking out 8 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Mariners, who are trying to bolster their bullpen for a playoff run, sent De Jong and Class A infielder Ryan Costello to the Twins for veteran reliever Zach Duke.

De Jong views it as a positive, considering he will report to Class AAA Rochester today with hopes of joining the Twins in September.

"I think I've thrown well enough that that opportunity is a very realistic thing," he said from outside the Travs' clubhouse before a 3-2 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals . "I don't know what their big-league rotation is like, but I hope I can be up there sooner rather than later."

The sudden move is nothing new for De Jong, who was in his second season with the Mariners and at Class AA Arkansas. He won't turn 25 until Dec. 29, but this was the third time he's been traded and the Twins are his fourth organization.

A second-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012, De Jong was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, then to the Mariners in 2017. He started last year with the Mariners, but after compiling a 6.35 ERA in seven appearances, was sent to the Travs, where he's remained ever since.

He was 5-5 with a 3.80 ERA over 21 starts for the Travs this season.

Despite the carousel, he's taking the move as a positive, considering the Twins had to give up a major league veteran to acquire him.

"Selfishly, I would have loved to get back to the Mariners, and do a better job than I did last year," he said. "But I'm going to get a chance to prove myself with the Minnesota Twins, so I'm excited about that."

De Jong has been at his best of late. He had a 2.97 ERA over six July starts, which he credited to work with Travs pitching coach Ethan Katz, who helped De Jong rediscover a curveball that has gone well with his fastball, change-up, and slider mix.

"He's in a good spot right now," Travs Manager Daren Brown said. "I'm happy for him. He's pitched well. It's always good when another organization wants you."

A couple of hours after De Jong exited the Texas League, one of its newer players was putting together his best game for the Naturals.

Kort Peterson, an outfielder who joined the team last month, hit a 419-foot home run to center field in the third inning, singled in the fourth, doubled in the sixth, and walked in the eighth. It was his second three-hit game of the five-game road trip, and he's raised his average form .205 to .245 during that span.

"I feel like i"m getting used to the ropes now," he said. "Getting more comfortable at the plate, more comfortable in my surroundings. Just more relaxed and letting the ball come to me."

Sports on 07/31/2018