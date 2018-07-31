Home / Latest News /
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m. Updated today at 2:24 p.m.
NEW YORK — Facebook said it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms.
The company said it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in "coordinated" political behavior and appeared to be fake. Nearly 300,000 people followed at least one of the accounts.
Facebook stopped short of saying the effort was aimed at influencing the U.S. midterm elections in November, although the timing of the suspicious activity would be consistent with such an attempt.
According to a Facebook official, the company this week briefed members of the House and Senate as well as officials at the Department of Homeland Security. The official declined to be named because the briefings were private. Facebook disclosed its findings after The New York Times reported on them earlier Tuesday.
The company added it doesn't know who is behind the efforts but said there may be connections to Russia. Facebook said it has found some links between the accounts it removed and the accounts created by Russia's Internet Research Agency that it removed before and after the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, called the disclosure "further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation."
The earliest page was created in March 2017. Facebook says more than 290,000 accounts followed at least one of the fake pages. The most followed Facebook pages had names such as "Aztlan Warriors," ''Black Elevation," ''Mindful Being," and "Resisters."
Facebook didn't provide detailed descriptions of those pages. But the names it released are reminiscent of groups set up by Russian agents to draw in and manipulate Americans with particular ethnic, cultural or political identities ahead of the 2016 election. That effort targeted people with both liberal and conservative leanings.
Facebook states the pages ran about 150 ads for $11,000 on Facebook and Instagram, paid for in U.S. and Canadian dollars. The first ad was created in April 2017; the last was created in June 2018.
The company added that the perpetrators have been "more careful to cover their tracks" than in 2016, in part because of steps Facebook has taken to prevent abuse over the past year. For example, they used virtual private networks and internet phone services, and paid third parties to run ads on their behalf. After it became clear that Russia-linked actors used social media to try to influence the 2016 U.S. election, Facebook has stepped up its efforts to ensure that what happened then does not happen again. But the disruptors are stepping up their efforts as well.
"We face determined, well-funded adversaries who will never give up and are constantly changing tactics," Facebook said in a statement.
During a conference call Tuesday, Facebook executives declined to paint a broader nature of the pages, including whether they included a range of political positions. They also did not say whether any of the activity mentioned specific candidates or politicians, and were careful to say that Facebook is not "publicly" linking the activity to any group or government.
California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said more work needs to be done before the midterm elections. "Foreign bad actors are using the exact same playbook they used in 2016," he said. They are "dividing us along political and ideological lines, to the detriment of our cherished democratic system."
President Donald Trump has offered mixed message on Russian interference, at times even calling it a "hoax." After appearing to question whether the Russians would try again to interfere earlier this month, he acknowledged last week in a tweet that the midterms were a likely target. But he said that Democrats, not his fellow Republicans, would be the ones targeted.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
abb says... July 31, 2018 at 12:28 p.m.
Translation:
>>The Democrats know they are going to be even more humiliated in the mid-terms than they were in 2016 and are already hard at work coming up with conspiracy theories. This is the left’s last desperate attempt to make the public believe that the Russians are responsible for Trump’s win. <<
If it’s democrats, that fact will be kept from the public, so they think it’s Republicans or Russians.
FB is not social media. It’s propaganda for the left, and censorship of the right.
Oh, and "dozens" of accounts out of 2 Billion? Give me a break.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... July 31, 2018 at 12:49 p.m.
abb once again, you show your stupidity. You seem to be the one who's out in the tin foil area with some of your wild crazy ideas. I actually work in cybersecurity and know the reach and impact of these attacks. The fact you promote them is even more evidence of how effective Russian trolls are.
...
What's even funnier are the statements towards the end of your comment. Just accept the fact you're an idiot and move on.
( permalink | suggest removal )
JiminyC56 says... July 31, 2018 at 1:13 p.m.
Thank goodness facebook is looking out for us! Save us from election meddling! Please.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBBrittain says... July 31, 2018 at 1:34 p.m.
This report does NOT need translation, abb. That is, unless YOU need it translated into Russian...
( permalink | suggest removal )
abb says... July 31, 2018 at 1:45 p.m.
Looks like Rbear and Richard Brittain are triggered!
( permalink | suggest removal )
0boxerssuddenlinknet says... July 31, 2018 at 1:55 p.m.
for those who read and believe anything on a social media platform. i have a bridge to sell you in San Francisco.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBBrittain says... July 31, 2018 at 2:08 p.m.
Anne Bryant -- if that's your real name, abb -- just showed her stupidity. Not only is RBear no relation to me, but she got MY name wrong as the link in my username shows. (Same place I got her name from.) Her attempt to doxx me is pathetic and will NOT silence me!
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBBrittain says... July 31, 2018 at 2:18 p.m.
0boxer: Like any other source, I take social media posts with a grain of salt. There is ample evidence outside of social media, extremist sites on EITHER side, etc. that the Russians created fake Facebook accounts to sow discord among users to disrupt the 2016 elections. And Mueller's latest indictments show Russia hacked into voter registration systems and even the DNC's email servers. (You trolls who claim the DNC hid their servers from Mueller, this all but proves Mueller has them already; he doesn't advertise it because most Federal grand jury investigations are done in secret for very good reason.) Trumpistas don't want Mueller to finish his investigation because they fear what will happen if he finds the whole truth!
( permalink | suggest removal )
JiminyC56 says... July 31, 2018 at 2:23 p.m.
Please don't stop RBBritain, I can't stop laughing at your posts and am utterly amazed at your gullibility. abb was just translating for you clowns who can't think for yourself. She was only trying to help you sheeple remove the scales from your eyes. If you don't think Facebook is left wing propaganda you are either stupid or a part of the propaganda.
( permalink | suggest removal )
abb says... July 31, 2018 at 2:27 p.m.
Richard is your name, and you need serious mental help (since liberalism IS a mental disease). I won't/can't silence you though: keep talking, all the way until November please! The blue wave isn't coming. #walkaway and #maga
( permalink | suggest removal )
