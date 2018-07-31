Games, prizes part of Secchi Day

The annual Secchi Day water appreciation event features prizes, education exhibits and games for kids from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake.

In addition, teams of volunteers will spread out over the lake to measure water clarity with a Secchi disk. The black and white disk is lowered into the water. Volunteers record the depth when it can no longer be seen.

Beaver Water District hosts Secchi Day on Beaver Lake, which is named for the Secchi disk.

"Our core group of lake volunteers collect water samples and get clarity readings at various pre-selected sites on the lake," said Amy Wilson, director of public affairs for Beaver Water District.

"The hands-on, lakeshore activities focus on the importance of Beaver Lake to the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas. In addition to door prizes and a grand prize kayak, we'll have healthy snacks in the morning, followed by lunch (with vegetarian choices) and frozen treats."

Beaver Water District is the primary drinking water provider for the region. Beaver Lake is the primary drinking water source for Northwest Arkansas.

Attendees can spend time with education specialists conducting hands-on science activities, visit the Beaver Lake Fire Department fire truck and first aid station, test paddle a kayak, make a water testing device to take home, make it rain on the watershed, and see how water flows impact water quality in the lake.

The event is ideal for scout troops, families, students, retirees and residents from all over the area. About 550 people attend each year.

