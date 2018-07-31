Hogs already hit with injuries

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will be without two established starters -- defensive back Kevin Richardson and left tackle Colton Jackson -- as well as freshman offensive lineman Ryan Winkel for long stretches to open the 2018 season.

University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris delivered the injury news on Monday during his pre-training camp media session at Paradise Valley Country Club, three days before the Razorbacks' official reporting date.

Richardson's injury occurred Sunday when he was moving into a new residence and twisted his foot, continuing a run of foot injuries that has befallen the Hogs in recent years. Richardson underwent surgery Monday, Morris said, to have a screw put into the foot.

Jackson had recent surgery to correct a back issue that had given him trouble for a while and flared up again two weeks ago, Morris said.

Winkel suffered a pectoral muscle injury on a warm-up lift this summer that required surgery and will almost certainly redshirt as a true freshman.

Richardson was a defensive captain in 2017 who started 12 games and earned a sixth year of eligibility earlier this summer.

"He'll be out six weeks," Morris said. "We'll have Kevin back for sure for the start of conference play. That wasn't a phone call I wanted to get yesterday afternoon, especially from a young man who's worked hard to get where he is today."

Richardson did not specifically mention the injury in a Twitter post Monday that read, "God has the best plan for us, the best thing for us to do is trust Him."

Richardson dressed out for spring drills but did not engage in full contact work as he awaited a ruling on whether he would be granted the sixth year of eligibility.

"My heart goes out to the kid," defensive coordinator John Chavis said. "We wanted him out there, no question about it. But we can't worry about how big a loss it is. We've got to get the next guy ready."

Richardson was seemingly targeted for the nickel back slot, where he was the primary starter in 2017. Sophomores Derrick Munson, D'Vone McClure and Hayden Henry and true freshman Joe Foucha are expected to work in that role at the opening of camp.

Jackson, a junior from Conway, started 10 games in 2017 and has 13 starts in his career.

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry said he got word of Jackson's latest flare-up with his back on his first day back from vacation on July 16.

"It's a blow," Fry said. "Colton had a really good spring. He's a guy that's played some games. He provided a lot of knowledge of the game, and just a guy that was solid and consistent in spring ball. So I've got to shuffle a little bit."

Morris said Jackson would likely be out for half of the season.

"He'll miss a significant amount of time," he said. "He'll miss probably the first six games. So we hope to get him back, hopefully, by the first of October. His rehab and progress is coming along well."

Jackson's absence at left tackle is likely to lead to more crosstraining for Fry, who did that during the spring. Redshirt freshman Dalton Wagner is likely to get the first crack at the left tackle starting job, though Johnny Gibson, the returning starter at right guard, and redshirt freshman Shane Clenin will also be in the mix.

Strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll mentioned the 6-9 Wagner as being one of the most important weight-gain players over the summer.

"Dalton Wagner, we met him in January at 275 pounds and he's walking around today at 302," Carroll said. "He's feeling good and looking good and has got more confidence than anybody in this room."

Said Fry, "Now he looks really solid, looks really healthy. It is changing sides for him, going from right to left.

"But I have the utmost confidence in him. I told him it's going to be a process. I'm going to coach you hard and we'll do extra time, extra work, whatever we need. But I have lot of trust in Dalton."

Winkel, a 6-6, 286-pounder from Memphis, didn't get a chance to go through summer conditioning or workouts.

"He got a weight room injury in his shoulder area on his very first day here on a warm-up set," Morris said. "He went through surgery and he'll be back."

Winkel's departure leaves Noah Gatlin and Silas Robinson as the only true freshmen on the offensive line.

"Will one or maybe both of those true freshmen help us out this year? I don't know," Morris said. "I do know that the new redshirt rule will allow us an opportunity to see. We'll play it by ear, see how those guys come on."

