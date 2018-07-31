Hogs looking at another Run PWP prospect

— Arkansas has one former Oklahoma Run PWP product on campus and is recruiting another one.

Junior shooting guard Dayten Holman, 6-6, 178 pounds, of Norman, Okla., has five scholarship offers: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Houston and Tulane.

Hog freshman guard Keyshawn Embery starred for Oklahoma Run PWP before signing with the Razorbacks. Assistant TJ Cleveland was Embery's lead recruiter and is also pursuing Holman.

“They’ve been keeping in touch with me,” Holman said. ”I’m looking forward to them keeping recruiting me and talking to the head coach.”

Holman, who averaged 14 points for the Norman Tigers as a sophomore, helped the 16-under PWP to a 3-2 record in the Las Vegas Classic. His game fits what the Hogs like to do.

“They like me a lot,” Holman said. “They like how I play. It fits the way Arkansas plays.”

He said Embery has spoken highly of Arkansas.

“He tells me [Arkansas has a] good campus, good coaches; everything there is good,” Holman said.

Holman has also talked to Embery about Cleveland.

“[He is a] really good coach,” Holman said.