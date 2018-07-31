Hogs pass summer workouts

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll gave a thumbs-up to Coach Chad Morris after the team wrapped up its summer workouts and team-led practices.

"I feel like they're ready for practice," Carroll said Monday at Paradise Valley Country Club in a pre-camp media session. "Obviously we're a long ways away from being in game shape."

Carroll said he'd grade the Razorbacks with an "A" from an effort standpoint, and that they'd come a long way from being in "survival mode" through the winter, then graduating to a "let's get better" approach after spring drills.

"Now they're embracing the grinding," Carroll said. "That showed as the summer progressed. It's not where you start. It's essentially where you finish."

Morris thanked Carroll and his conditioning staff and the nutrition staff during his opening remarks.

"When we got to the state of the program last Friday from coach Tru and his staff, it was really impressive, as you see a before picture and an after picture and the percentage of weight lost or gained, or body fat lost," Morris said. "They have done a fabulous job."

Carroll listed offensive lineman Dalton Wagner, receiver Jonathan Nance and safety Kamren Curl as three of the top weight-gain players.

Wagner increased from 275 to 302 pounds, while Nance gained 24 pounds to reach 190 and Curl moved up 14 pounds to 201.

"We never want to put more weight on a player if he's going to lose a step," Carroll said, after mentioning that Nance is "faster than ever."

Among players who lost quality weight are Johnny Gibson and Jalen Merrick, the primary right guard competitors.

Carroll said Gibson dropped from a high weight of 348 down to 319 and "is looking lean and mean and moving a lot better."

Merrick dropped from 340 pounds to 316.

"He's had a really good impressive summer," Morris said. "It's really time for Jalen to take that next step. When he does, that allows us to have some depth there and be able to move Johnny around."

Gibson has also worked at the tackle spots and could compete at left tackle with Dalton Wagner in returning starter Colton Jackson's extended absence. Jackson underwent recent back surgery and is expected to miss about six games, Morris said.

Injury updates

Senior receiver Jared Cornelius has been given full clearance for the start of practice after being limited during spring drills. Cornelius is returning from surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.

Redshirt freshman receiver Koilan Jackson has not been given full clearance for a torn ACL.

"We'll bring him into it and see where he's at in his change of direction before we acclimate him all the way in," Coach Chad Morris said. "We'll look at it after the first two or three days and see where we're at and I'll get with Dave Polanski, our trainer, and see where the next step is with him."

Junior defensive tackle Austin Capps, who had 22 tackles in 12 games, has returned from an abdominal injury that kept him out most of spring.

Burks bump

A definite buzz swept through the clubhouse at Paradise Valley Country Club during lunch as Warren four-star receiver Treylon Burks' commitment to the Razorbacks went public.

Coach Chad Morris cannot comment on commitments, but he spoke about recent successes on the recruiting trail Monday.

"It's all about getting them on campus," Morris said. "That's it. When you get them on campus, we've got a great product to sell. My goodness, from all the things that are happening on campus right now. ... The updates, the renovations, the town. It's absolutely gorgeous, so we've got a lot to sell.

"We've got to continue to build and put a product on the field that'll add to that, and we will. But our staff is doing a fabulous job. I'm really proud of these guys."

Cole's core

Quarterback Cole Kelley, who was listed at 268 pounds last year, is now at 258, strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll said.

The 10-pound weight loss, Carroll said, wasn't the focus of conditioning work for the 6-7 Kelley.

"Being such a tall, long guy we really wanted to emphasize his core strength," Carroll said. "Because anything you try to build on top of anything that doesn't have a strong core, it won't sustain.

"I gave the analogy of a strong upper body with a strong lower body with a weak core is like having two pieces of stainless steel connected with aluminum foil. So you want to be your strongest in the middle. That's really been our biggest focus with Cole and not just addressing his weight, and being the weight police and saying, 'Hey, I need you to weigh this much today.'"

Passing the test

All the Razorbacks' offensive linemen passed a recent conditioning test, Trumain Carroll said, that consisted of running three 300-yard shuttles -- running from one end of the field, and back, then back again -- one after the other.

"They hadn't run it all summer, but that was our test at the end," Carroll said. "So for those guys to encounter something that was brand new to them, putting your best effort forward, they were all able to overcome it."

Foot care

Trumain Carroll said he was aware the Razorbacks have suffered a series of football injures in recent years.

In the hopes of preventing such injuries in the future, Carroll said after workouts players removed their shoes and did barefoot exercises. The idea was to strengthen the muscles in their feet.

"So is it going to fix the problem?" Carroll said. "I can't sit up here and say that. But we are being proactive in how we approach it."

B-Wall shout

Trumain Carroll gave special praise to offensive lineman Brian Wallace, in addition to receiver LaMichael Pettway and running back Devwah Whaley, in making big strides in body fat reduction.

"I'd say the biggest changes outside of LaMichael and Devwah ... was Brian Wallace," Carroll said. "Brian Wallace is a guy who weighed 322 pounds in January and he weighs 320 pounds today, but he dropped 5 percent body fat. So he essentially loses 16 pounds of fat and put on 14 pounds of muscle."

Carroll said Pettway dropped his body fat from 11.3 percent to 7 percent, while Whaley went from 15.5 percent body fat to 11 percent.

Upcoming schedule

The Razorbacks will have an official "reporting date" on Thursday that will feature what Coach Chad Morris described as a "big to-do."

"We'll have a big weigh-in on Thursday," he said. "We'll make it a lot of fun.

"It's the report date. Of course most of them have never left, but back in the day that's what they called it, 'report date,' so we still keep it that way."

The Razorbacks also will have meetings Thursday in advance of Friday's first practice in helmets and shorts.

"Saturday is really the first day in camp in my opinion, as far as the tradition and style of camp, where you're there, for the most part, all day," Morris said.

Morris said the first team scrimmage would come a week from Saturday.

"You can have two-hour meetings with them on Sunday," he said. "Then we'll step in and Monday through Thursday we're going to step on them pretty hard. We're going to bear down on them."

QB question

Neither Chad Morris nor offensive coordinator Joe Craddock specified a leader in the quarterback competition between junior Ty Storey and sophomore Cole Kelley. The two split reps with the starters through spring drills, with Storey taking the bulk of reps with the top unit after the first week of spring, when Kelley operated more frequently with the starters.

Redshirt freshman Daulton Hyatt and true freshmen Conner Noland and John Stephen Jones are scheduled to get a look in camp, though they won't get as many reps as the other two.

Extra points

• Running back Rakeem Boyd and defensive end Dorian Gerald, the two signees who did not make it to campus yet this summer, are expected in this week.

• Deion Malone, a junior college transfer in 2016, has returned to the offensive line, where he served as a backup in 2017 before moving to the defensive front during spring drills.

