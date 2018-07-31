James opens public school in hometown

LeBron James, who this month ended his second stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers by signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, has opened a public school for challenged children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The NBA great admitted to reporters in Akron on Monday having "jitters" before the opening, an event he said is "going to be one of the greatest moments -- if not the greatest -- of my life."

The I Promise School initially will house 240 third- and fourth-graders. The school will expand each year, adding second and fifth grades next year and will have students from grades 1-8 by 2022.

James spent 11 seasons with the Cavs, winning a title in 2016 to end Cleveland's 52-year drought without a pro sports championship. His departure ended a four-year run with the Cavs after he returned in 2014 following four seasons with the Miami Heat.

Following his eighth consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals, James said he was still in "championship mode" as he headed into free agency. But he's going to a Lakers team that missed the playoffs again last season and seems years away from competing for a title in the rugged Western Conference.

Rude welcome

Welcome back to Nebraska, Scott Frost.

Burglars entered the unlocked garage at the home of the new Nebraska football coach and former Cornhusker quarterback over the weekend and stole memorabilia originally estimated at more than $100,000.

The theft at Frost's southwest Lincoln home occurred between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said. Frost and his family don't live in the home yet because it is under renovation. Reitan said he didn't know whether Frost was in Lincoln over the weekend.

Originally reported missing were two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, football helmets and a gaming console. Also, a gun safe electronic keypad was ripped off.

Police on Monday listed the loss at $172,600. No arrests have been made and there were no suspects, Reitan said.

The burglary occurred less than a week before Nebraska begins preseason practice.

Frost, who signed a seven-year contract that pays him $5 million this year, was The Associated Press national coach of the year after leading UCF to a 13-0 record last season.

Frost grew up 90 minutes west of Lincoln, in Wood River, and won a share of the 1997 national championship as the Cornhuskers' quarterback. Nebraska hired him in December to take over a program that went 4-8 last season and hasn't won a conference championship since 1999.

Tattoo, tickets for life

Fans of the Battle Creek Bombers in Michigan lined up overnight to get a free Bombers tattoo -- and free tickets for life to watch the baseball team.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reported the tattoos were part of a Bombers Tattoo Day promotion for the southern Michigan team that plays in the Northwoods League and features top college players. They were inked to mark the team's 12th year in Battle Creek.

Russ Byers got in line at Cereal City Tattoo and Piercing on Friday night to have a chance to be the first to get a tattoo on Saturday morning. Pairs of lifelong tickets went to the first 12 fans to participate. The 67-year-old Byers said it's his first tattoo, but he's big fan and had "no hesitancy" about it.

Hopefully for the fans with their new tattoos, the Bombers won't move away from Battle Creek in the future.

SPORTS QUIZ

What season did LeBron James make his first playoff appearance?

ANSWER

2005-2006. Cleveland defeated Washington in six games in the Eastern Conference first round, but lost to Detroit in seven games in the semifinals.

