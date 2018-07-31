Little Rock police SWAT team called to neighborhood near UAMS; man taken into custody

Little Rock police said the agency's SWAT team was called Tuesday morning to a neighborhood near UAMS Medical Center.

Department spokeswoman officer Michelle Hill said the unit responded to a home in the 3000 block of West 4th Street about 7:45 a.m. after a woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend was at the house in violation of a no contact order.

When authorities arrived, 41-year-old Frederick Stacey was seen taking out the trash and re-entering the residence, according to a report from the city’s Police Department. Officers wrote that they knocked on the door, but he refused to answer.

It was unclear if anyone else was inside the home at the time.

During the more than two-hour standoff, Stacey periodically opened the door to speak with negotiators but would not leave the house, the report states.

Authorities said he surrendered by 10 a.m. and was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He did not appear on the jail’s online inmate roster as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hill said the man had four outstanding arrest warrants: three for aggravated assault charges and one for an unlawful discharge of a weapon charge.