Manafort fraud trial set to start

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Paul Manafort made more than $60 million consulting for a Russia-backed political party in Ukraine, according to prosecutors investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman faces trial beginning today in an Alexandria, Va., federal court on bank and tax fraud charges brought by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Lawyers for Manafort asked the judge to bar jurors from seeing 51 exhibits detailing his work over a decade in Ukraine, where he advised former President Viktor Yanukovych, his Party of Regions and its successor, the Opposition Bloc. Manafort argued that the 474 pages include "irrelevant, prejudicial and unnecessarily time-consuming evidence."

In a filing Monday, prosecutors responded that those details are necessary to prove how much money Manafort made and did not pay taxes on; that he knew he was paid through unreported foreign bank accounts; and that in 2014, he began committing bank fraud to make up for lost income from Ukraine.

"The government expects to prove that Manafort earned more than $60 million dollars from his Ukraine work during the period at issue and failed to report a significant percentage of it on his tax returns," prosecutors wrote. "Accordingly, to prove that Manafort earned that much income, the government must be able to show the extent of the work that he performed for Ukraine."

The exhibits show that Manafort did not just work on multiple Ukrainian elections but did political consulting and lobbying work for Yanukovych outside specific campaigns.

[DOCUMENT: Read the indictment charging Manafort]

"The documents establish the breadth of the work that Manafort performed, including commissioning television ads, writing speeches and carrying on campaign-related activities," according to the filing. "There is nothing prejudicial about documents setting forth how the ads were made, how consultants were paid and who approved their work."

Prosecutors say the evidence is also necessary to illustrate Manafort's relationship with the oligarchs who supported the Party of Regions and who paid him through foreign bank accounts.

Some of the exhibits also show how some Ukrainian oligarchs paid Manafort through foreign accounts, particularly in Cyprus. The indictment of Manafort said he made "tens of millions" of dollars in Ukraine from 2006 to 2015, moved money from Cyprus to pay U.S. vendors to fund a lavish lifestyle and avoided paying taxes on income by disguising it as loans from offshore shell companies. It said that $75 million flowed through the accounts and that he laundered $30 million.

The emails and memorandums in dispute contain evidence about the identity of sources of income in Ukraine, particularly "the oligarchs who instituted the practice of paying Manafort via foreign accounts," the filing said.

Two Democratic consultants who worked with Manafort in Ukraine, Tad Devine and Daniel Rabin, are set to testify against him. Some documents are necessary to show Manafort's connections with those consultants, prosecutors say.

Although prosecution witnesses will testify about the work Manafort did and how he was paid, it would be "fundamentally unfair" to keep jurors from seeing evidence that corroborates such testimony, according to the filing.

Yanukovych's ouster in 2014 is relevant, the special counsel says, "because it explains Manafort's work for a different political party (the Opposition Bloc) and why his income later drops dramatically, which is relevant to the bank frauds that he later committed."

Jury selection is set to begin this morning. Manafort faces related charges in Washington, D.C., federal court, where his trial will begin in September.

The trial will give the public its most detailed glimpse of evidence Mueller's team has spent the year accumulating. It will feature testimony about the business dealings and foreign ties of a defendant Trump entrusted to run his campaign during a critical stretch in 2016, including during the Republican convention. And it will unfold at a delicate time for the president as Mueller's team presses for an interview and as Trump escalates his attacks on an investigation he calls a "witch hunt."

Adding to the intrigue is the expected spectacle of Manafort's deputy, Rick Gates, testifying against him after cutting a plea deal with prosecutors, and the speculation that Manafort, who faces charges in two different courts and decades in prison if convicted, may be holding out for a pardon from Trump.

Jurors are expected to see photographs of his Mercedes-Benz and of his Hampton property putting green and swimming pool. There's likely to be testimony, too, about tailored Beverly Hills clothing, high-end antiques, rugs and art and New York Yankees season tickets.

Lawyers have tangled over how much jurors will hear of his overseas political work, particularly about his ties to Russia and other wealthy political figures.

While jurors will be hearing painstaking detail about Manafort's finances, they won't be told about Manafort's other criminal case, in the nation's capital, where he faces charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent and lying to the government.

Nor will they hear about the reason he's been jailed since last month after a judge revoked his house arrest over allegations that he and a longtime associate attempted to tamper with witnesses in the case. And they won't learn that Manafort's co-defendant in the Washington case is a business associate named Konstantin Kilimnik, who lives in Russia and who U.S. authorities assert has connections to Russian intelligence.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly sought to play down Manafort's connection to the president, yet the trial won't be entirely without references to the campaign.

Mueller's team says Manafort's position in the Trump campaign is relevant to some of the bank fraud charges. Prosecutors plan to present evidence that a chairman of one of the banks allowed Manafort to file inaccurate loan information in exchange for a job on the campaign and the promise of a job in the Trump administration. The administration job never materialized.

The trial will afford the public its first glimpse of a defense that so far has focused less on the substance of the allegations than on Mueller's authority to bring the case in the first place. At one point, his defense lawyers sued Mueller and the Justice Department, saying they'd overstepped their bounds by bringing a prosecution untethered to the core questions of Mueller's investigation -- whether Russia worked with the Trump campaign to tip the election.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III rejected that argument despite having initially questioned the special counsel's motives for bringing the case.

