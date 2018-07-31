Home / Latest News /
Man wins $100,000 in Arkansas lottery off $5 ticket
This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.
A Missouri man won $100,000 off a $5 scratch-off ticket purchased in Arkansas, lottery officials said Monday.
Guadalupe Jimenez of Springfield, Mo., bought the winning ticket at the White Oak Station at 1124 Highway 62 in Mountain Home, according to social media posts from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
He was playing the 50X the Money game.
It is at least the second big out-of state winner in a week. Lottery officials said Friday that a Texas woman won $500,000 off a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased in Little Rock.
