Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 3:27 p.m.

More than $3,000 worth of electronics reported stolen from Little Rock church; police find blood on door

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 3:00 p.m.

More than $3,000 worth of electronics were stolen during a break-in of a Little Rock church over the weekend, according to a police report.

Officers were called to the Mercy Church at 8705 Scott Hamilton Drive, which is near the road's intersection with Baseline Road, about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The report notes that authorities discovered that a window on the southeast side of the building had been shattered and found "large shards of glass" and a handle of a hammer near it.

Police said the burglar ripped open boxes of food, used a fire extinguisher on the dining room floor and kicked in doors to the pastor's office. One door had a "noticeable" amount of blood on it, the report states.

Listed as stolen was a 44-inch flat-screen TV, a 55-inch TV, a laptop computer, a camera, a 25-watt amp and a 42-inch TV. The electronics were valued together to cost $3,300. According to the report, $1,000 in damage was done to the church.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

