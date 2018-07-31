Home / Latest News /
More than $3,000 worth of electronics reported stolen from Little Rock church; police find blood on door
This article was published today at 3:00 p.m.
More than $3,000 worth of electronics were stolen during a break-in of a Little Rock church over the weekend, according to a police report.
Officers were called to the Mercy Church at 8705 Scott Hamilton Drive, which is near the road's intersection with Baseline Road, about 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The report notes that authorities discovered that a window on the southeast side of the building had been shattered and found "large shards of glass" and a handle of a hammer near it.
Police said the burglar ripped open boxes of food, used a fire extinguisher on the dining room floor and kicked in doors to the pastor's office. One door had a "noticeable" amount of blood on it, the report states.
Listed as stolen was a 44-inch flat-screen TV, a 55-inch TV, a laptop computer, a camera, a 25-watt amp and a 42-inch TV. The electronics were valued together to cost $3,300. According to the report, $1,000 in damage was done to the church.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: More than $3,000 worth of electronics reported stolen from Little Rock church; police find blood on door
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.