Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 3:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Opening date set for second Red Robin restaurant in central Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:12 p.m.

the-exterior-of-a-typical-red-robin-gourmet-burgers-and-brews-location

PHOTO BY RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS AND BREWS

The exterior of a typical Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews location.

An opening date has been set for central Arkansas’ second Red Robin restaurant.

The eatery, off Interstate 30 in the Shoppes of Benton shopping center, is scheduled to open Aug. 13, according to the Colorado-based chain’s website.

Sneak preview meals will be available for select visitors leading up to the opening on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations for the complimentary service can be made on the website's page for the Benton location.

Red Robin has three other locations open in Arkansas: one in Conway, Fayetteville and Rogers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Opening date set for second Red Robin restaurant in central Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online