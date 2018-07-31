Opening date set for second Red Robin restaurant in central Arkansas

An opening date has been set for central Arkansas’ second Red Robin restaurant.

The eatery, off Interstate 30 in the Shoppes of Benton shopping center, is scheduled to open Aug. 13, according to the Colorado-based chain’s website.

Sneak preview meals will be available for select visitors leading up to the opening on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations for the complimentary service can be made on the website's page for the Benton location.

Red Robin has three other locations open in Arkansas: one in Conway, Fayetteville and Rogers.