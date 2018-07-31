Outdoors Briefs

Audubon plans two field trips

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host two field trips in August.

The first is 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Eagle Watch Nature Trail two miles west of Gentry on Arkansas 12. Meet in the parking area. The trip is along a one-half mile level trail near Swepco Lake.

A field trip at Woolsey Wet Prairie Wildlife Sanctuary in Fayetteville is set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 25. Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required.

For details call Joe Neal at 479-521-1858

FLW sets schedule

Fishing League Worldwide has set the FLW Tour schedule of bass tournaments for 2019. The schedule:

Jan. 10-13, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Brookeland, Texas; Feb. 7-10, Lake Toho, Kissimmee, Fla.; March 7-10, Lake Seminole, Bainbridge, Ga.; March 28-31, Grand Lake, Grove, Okla.; April 11-14, Cherokee Lake, Jefferson City, Tenn.; May 2-5, Lake Chickamauga, Dayton, Tenn.; June 27-30, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Women learn outdoor skills

Bull Shoals-White River State Park will host an outdoors weekend for women Oct. 5-7 at the park, near the town of Bull Shoals.

Cost is $135 and includes all gear and meals. Women may choose from several classes including bird watching, into to fly fishing, basic camping and backpacking skills, beginning kayaking, Dutch oven cooking and more. There is plenty of time for participants to explore the park and do their own activities.

To register or for more information, call the park at 870-445-3629 or contact park interpreter Julie Lovett, julie.lovett@arkansas.gov.

Cruises set to view birds

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host two-hour cruises this fall on the park's pontoon boat to see loons and other birds at Beaver Lake.

Trips are set for Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. They depart from Rocky Branch Marina at 10 a.m. Experienced birders with Audubon will be on board to help identify birds.

Cost is $10. Register by calling the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

