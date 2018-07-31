Park regular's fans rally for his funeral

No one knows how James Hays died yet.

But the people who best knew the 67-year-old homeless man whose body was found Friday floating in the pond at War Memorial Park know how they want him to be remembered.

"He was a protector," said Jason Payne Kahler of the man he knew as "Old Man James" for more than 20 years. Kahler is now spearheading the effort to give Hays a proper funeral.

"I'm just trying to make sure he's not just forgotten," he said.

Locals from the nearby Hillcrest community knew Hays to always have something to say, to lend a few pennies when money was short, to remember the name of the dog-walkers and the pets who frequented War Memorial Park.

Though an autopsy has not yet been completed, police say there was no immediate indication of trauma to the body, no signs to deter officers from believing Hays died accidentally and alone.

"I didn't realize what a staple he is in the neighborhood until I got old enough to look back on it," Kahler said. "He's like a ghost in this town, everybody knows him, but they don't say, 'He came and ate dinner at my house.'"

In the wake of his death, those who knew Hays want to highlight what he meant to a small but passionate community.

Kahler, with the help of Little Rock Funeral Home's Steve Schade, is trying to find a record of Hays' time in the military so he can have a veteran's funeral through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Unclaimed Veteran Remains program.

Kahler said since telling a few close friends of Hays' death, dozens of people who knew the man have offered to help and even donate money so Hays can have a funeral.

"Everyone remembers him," Kahler said. "It's nice that no matter what happens ... at least everybody knows now."

Tabbi Phillips and Marilyn Shavers, who work at the Exxon across the street from War Memorial Park, where they said Hays lived, would see Hays at least twice a day, every day.

"Every day at 6 a.m., he wanted his 24-ounce coffee," Phillips said. "He watched over this place, and I think he owned that park. Nothing happened that he didn't know about."

Hays, Phillips said, would walk over every evening when the Exxon employees got off work and make sure they got to their cars safely. He would buy food or drinks for other people who needed it, or help carry things for employees.

"He was protective over us, over me especially," Shavers said, her graying hair tied up in a bun Monday afternoon. "The first time he met me, he called me Grandma. That's who I was to him."

When Hays did not show up at 7 p.m. Thursday night as he always did, Shavers said she knew something was wrong.

"It's just hard for me to grasp that he's gone," Shavers said. "I woke up Saturday morning and I didn't want to get out of bed because I knew I wasn't going to see him."

Even the more infrequent visitors to the park, like longtime Hillcrest resident Marian Boyd, knew Hays.

"He knew most of the regulars walking in the park, seemed to know everyone who worked there and knew most of the dogs by name," Boyd said in an email, saying Hays always remembered her sister's dog, Tess. "His parting words were always, "You two have a great day, honey." I will miss him. My heart hurts."

Ryan Sniegocki, who has known Hays since childhood, has joined in the effort to give Hays a funeral.

"This guy can't just disappear," Sniegocki said. "He deserved more than that. I guess everything I'm thinking goes along with anybody that knows someone or loves someone who is homeless. They're people like you and me who hit some rough times. They deserve just as much respect and love as anyone else does."

Anyone interested in contributing to the Hays funeral fund can contact Kahler at jason.roony@gmail.com.

Metro on 07/31/2018