Police: After church reports 'disturbing' images on computer, Arkansas man arrested on child-porn charges

A 33-year-old Arkansas man faces dozens of counts of child pornography charges after an Arkansas church reported "disturbing" images found on a computer, police said.

Stephen M. Childs-Beckowitz faces 50 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and 10 counts of second-degree computer exploitation of a child.

The Hot Springs Police Department said in a statement that the First Church of the Nazarene of Hot Springs told authorities it had discovered "disturbing images" on a computer "commonly used" by Childs-Beckowitz. Childs-Beckowitz' relationship to the church wasn't immediately clear.

Police said multiple devices belonging to Childs-Beckowitz were searched, and more than 100 "images of child sexual abuse material" were found.

Childs-Beckowitz was arrested Monday. He remained at the Garland County jail Tuesday in lieu of $150,000 bond. An Aug. 14 court date is set.