Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 3:24 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

West Little Rock restaurant owned by ex-Hog basketball star targeted in burglary, police say

By Jaime Dunaway

This article was published today at 1:47 p.m.

police-said-corkys-ribs-bbq-at-12205-westhaven-drive-in-little-rock-a-restaurant-owned-by-former-razorback-joe-kleine-was-burglarized-monday-july-30-2018

PHOTO BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FILE PHOTOS AND PULASKI COUNTY ASSESSOR

Police said Corky's Ribs & BBQ at 12205 Westhaven Drive in Little Rock, a restaurant owned by former Razorback Joe Kleine, was burglarized Monday, July 30, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Burglars stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a west Little Rock barbecue restaurant owned by a former University of Arkansas basketball player, authorities said.

The break-in occurred about 3:45 a.m. Monday at the Corky's Ribs & BBQ at 12205 Westhaven Drive, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

When officers arrived, they noticed pry marks on the back door, the report states.

The owner, 56-year-old Joe Kleine, told police that a black safe valued at $5,000 was missing from the eatery, which is part of a barbecue chain.

Surveillance footage showed two burglars removed the safe with a dolly from the business before fleeing on foot, the report states.

Kleine told officers he did not know how much money was in the safe when it was stolen.

The former Razorback played three seasons at Arkansas, from 1982-1985, and is the sixth-leading scorer in school history. He went on to have a 15-year professional career that included an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: West Little Rock restaurant owned by ex-Hog basketball star targeted in burglary, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online