West Little Rock restaurant owned by ex-Hog basketball star targeted in burglary, police say

Burglars stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a west Little Rock barbecue restaurant owned by a former University of Arkansas basketball player, authorities said.

The break-in occurred about 3:45 a.m. Monday at the Corky's Ribs & BBQ at 12205 Westhaven Drive, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

When officers arrived, they noticed pry marks on the back door, the report states.

The owner, 56-year-old Joe Kleine, told police that a black safe valued at $5,000 was missing from the eatery, which is part of a barbecue chain.

Surveillance footage showed two burglars removed the safe with a dolly from the business before fleeing on foot, the report states.

Kleine told officers he did not know how much money was in the safe when it was stolen.

The former Razorback played three seasons at Arkansas, from 1982-1985, and is the sixth-leading scorer in school history. He went on to have a 15-year professional career that included an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.