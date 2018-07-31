Schedule could be favorable for Razorbacks

The dog days of summer are giving way to football. This week, high schools and colleges begin practice and Saturday is the official University of Arkansas Razorbacks football media day.

Four weeks from Saturday the Razorbacks open the season, and this might be as good of time as any to take a little look at the schedule, which could be favorable for the Hogs as Vanderbilt rotates on and they get Ole Miss in Little Rock.

However, after the opener every game is huge if this team is going to find its way to a bowl game.

So here's the schedule:

Sept 1, Eastern Illinois in Fayetteville. The Panthers were picked to finish fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Panthers may have been scheduled as a favor to head coach Kim Dameron who played wide receiver for the Hogs from 1979-1982. Tony Romo played there a long time ago. The Panthers have seven Arkansans on their roster, most likely recruited by defensive back coach Keith Scott who played at UAPB.

Sept. 8, Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo. This is not the same Rams team that lost 41-23 to Alabama last season. They return only nine starters from a team that was 3-4 at home. The elevation of 4,982 feet above sea level could be an issue in the second half, but it appears conditioning has been a big part of Chad Morris' early plan. An advantage for the Rams is this will be their third game.

Sept. 15, North Texas in Fayetteville. The Mean Green return 17 starters from a team that went 9-5 last season and was beaten by Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship game, 41-17. Mason Fine returns at quarterback, and he passed for 31 touchdowns last season. He also has his top three receivers back.

Sept. 22, Auburn in Auburn. The SEC West Champions return 13 starters from a 10-4 season. The Tigers are riding a 12-game home win streak and are picked No. 2 in the West, and the Hogs are picked last. The good news for the Razorbacks is after this game they have five home games, although one is in Arlington and another in Little Rock.

Sept. 29, Texas A&M in Arlington. The Aggies have 16 starters back, including two quarterbacks and four offensive linemen. They will be coming off a loss at Alabama. The Aggie Nation expects Jimbo Fisher to earn every penny of his $7.5 million with victories.

Oct. 6, Alabama in Fayetteville. It won't be a blowout unless the Hogs put it on the ground. Nick Saban doesn't run the score up.

Oct. 13, Ole Miss in Little Rock. Jordan Ta'amu stepped in at quarterback when Shea Patterson was injured and actually had better stats. Matt Luke did a good job as interim head coach and should be better. The Rebels have 15 starters back.

Oct. 20, Tulsa in Fayetteville. Remains to be seen if having 15 starters back from a 2-10 team is a good thing. Homecoming for the Hogs.

Oct. 27, Vanderbilt in Fayetteville. The very likeable Derek Mason has yet to have a winning season and he's got a ton of questions on defense. Still, can't overlook.

Nov. 10, LSU in Fayetteville. Coming off a game at Alabama, the Tigers will have already faced Miami, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State, and that's good for the Hogs.

Nov. 17 in Mississippi State, Starkville. The Bulldogs are loaded with talent but have a new head coach, Joe Moorhead, and will host the Hogs after a trip to Tuscaloosa. 'Dogs have nine offensive starters back and eight on defense.

Nov. 24, Missouri in Columbia. The Tigers will be better with 16 starters back, but they will have to win this one outright. The Hogs will not find a way to lose.

