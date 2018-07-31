Sheriff's office: Woman attacked by group of dogs in central Arkansas neighborhood

A woman needed emergency surgery Monday after she was attacked by a group of dogs in a central Arkansas neighborhood, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 9:30 a.m. to the 15200 block of Terrace Road in Mabelvale and found a middle-aged woman lying off to the side of the road with two dogs nearby, Saline County sheriff's office spokesman Jeff Silk said.

A deputy shot one of the dogs as it approached authorities in "an aggressive manner," he said. Both animals then fled the area, according to Silk.

Emergency medical staff arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she had surgery. Silk said the woman remained in the hospital Tuesday but did not know her condition.

Three of the dogs believed to be responsible for the attack — including the one that was shot — were being kept at the Saline County sheriff's office Tuesday.