Trump 'looking into' 3D-printed guns issue; Arkansan first published designs in 2013
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:08 a.m. Updated today at 1:20 p.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has spoken with the National Rifle Association about downloadable directions others want to provide for people to make 3D-printed guns, adding that the idea "doesn't seem to make much sense!"
Trump tweeted that he has already spoken with the National Rifle Association about the downloadable directions a Texas company wants to provide for people to make 3D-printed guns. The guns are made of a hard plastic and are simple to assemble, easy to conceal and difficult to trace.
Congressional Democrats are urging the administration to reverse its decision to allow Austin-based Defense Distributed to publish downloadable blueprints for the 3D guns. Eight states have filed suit to block the decision, contending that the plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety.
During a news conference Tuesday, Democratic senators said Trump has the power to stop the company from making the plans available online. The company's website says downloads will begin Wednesday, but blueprints have been posted on the site since Friday. A lawyer for the company said he doesn't know how many blueprints have been downloaded since then.Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey said Trump frequently boasts that he alone can fix problems afflicting the country.
"Well, fix this deadly mistake that once again your administration has made," Markey said in a remark directed at the president. If he fails to act, "Donald Trump will be totally responsible for every downloadable, plastic AR-15 [gun] that will be roaming the streets of our country."
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal was more graphic, saying that if Trump does not block sale of the 3D guns, "Blood is going to be on his hands."
The NRA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Markey, Blumenthal and other Democrats filed legislation that would prohibit the publication of a digital file online that allows a 3D printer to manufacture a firearm. Democrats have filed a separate bill to require that all guns have at least one significant component made of metal.
The measure is intended to ensure that even guns primarily made of plastic can be discovered by metal detectors.
In a suit filed Monday in Seattle, eight Democratic attorneys general asked a judge to block the federal government's settlement with Defense Distributed that allowed the company to make the plans available online.
People can use the blueprints to manufacture plastic guns using a 3D printer. But gun industry experts have expressed doubt that criminals would go to the trouble, since the printers needed to make the guns are very expensive, the guns themselves tend to disintegrate quickly and traditional firearms are easy to come by.
Unlike traditional firearms that can fire thousands of rounds in a lifetime, the 3D-printed guns normally last only a few rounds before they fall apart, experts say. They don't have magazines that allow the usual nine or 15 rounds to be carried; instead, they usually hold a bullet or two and then must be manually loaded afterward. And they're not usually very accurate.
Cody Wilson, a Cabot native who is one of six Arkansans who launched Defense Distributed, first published downloadable designs for a 3D-printed firearm in 2013. The plans were downloaded about 100,000 times until the State Department ordered him to cease, contending the effort violated federal export laws since some of the blueprints were downloaded by people outside the United States.
The State Department reversed course in late June, agreeing to allow Wilson to resume posting the blueprints.
The company filed its own suit in Texas on Sunday, asserting that it's the victim of an "ideologically fueled program of intimidation and harassment" that violates the company's First Amendment rights.
Meanwhile, Defense Distributed agreed to block temporarily Pennsylvania residents from downloading the plans after state officials went to federal court in Philadelphia on Sunday seeking an emergency order. The company said it has also blocked access to users in New Jersey and Los Angeles.
Comments on: Trump 'looking into' 3D-printed guns issue; Arkansan first published designs in 2013
Displaying 1 - 10 of 13 total comments
TimberTopper says... July 31, 2018 at 9:37 a.m.
Just wait, some fool will have a download and print atomic bomb on the internet next.
Nodmcm says... July 31, 2018 at 9:43 a.m.
These 3-D pistols are single-shot. So the bad guy gets one shot, before the police fill him full of lead with their 16-shot semi-automatic pistols. As they used to say in old movies, "Back to the drawing board."
Packman says... July 31, 2018 at 11:04 a.m.
"....after eight states filed suit against the administration, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons that fire real bullets are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety." Settle down, Francis, settle down. Us Normals understand how libs just hate it when FACTS are inserted into the discussion, but they are important nonetheless.
.
These blueprints have been around for several years. The necessary printers are incredibly expensive. The plastic guns are extremely dangerous to fire. They typically become inoperable after a single shot. They do not support large magazines. They are very inaccurate (google "barrel rifling"). The ammo cannot be printed. The DOJ settled a lawsuit over free speech, and not anything having to do with the 2A. So, after considering the FACTS the scare rhetoric about being a "boon" to terrorists is pure hogwash and worse, wholly irresponsible.
.
And just wait, some fool with talk about downloading an atomic bomb on the internet next.
abb says... July 31, 2018 at 11:04 a.m.
There it is. The dumbest comment of the day, again, goes to TimberTopper.
GoBigRed says... July 31, 2018 at 11:23 a.m.
So glad the President is consulting with one of his biggest donors before he takes any action himself.
Whippersnapper says... July 31, 2018 at 11:26 a.m.
Hey Timber,
The blue prints for atomic bombs are available online - they are really simple - use high powered explosives (highly regulated) to jam a mass of fissionable material (highly regulated) into another mass of fissionable material (highly regulated) with sufficient force for it to exceed critical mass and go boom. Of course, this is the least efficient type of bomb, and a far more efficient use of the resources IF you could get your hands on those materials would be to powder as much of the radioactive material as you could and make a "dirty bomb", but you can't get the materials in the first place, so that's a moot point.
.
The required materials are highly regulated, almost impossible to acquire, and exceptionally dangerous to manipulate (you are far more likely to die of inhaling the toxic dust from the fissionable material you are attempting to manipulate than you are to successfully create the bomb, IF you could get the fissionable material to attempt to manipulate in the first place). Keep hyperbolizing, though. It keeps us chuckling.
3WorldState1 says... July 31, 2018 at 12:01 p.m.
Trump got on the phone very quickly to the Russian owned NRA. "Wayne, she I be against
untraceable weapons?" Genius for sure.
DoubleBlind says... July 31, 2018 at 12:03 p.m.
They won’t be found by metal detectors and it only takes one shot to bring down a plane.
23cal says... July 31, 2018 at 12:12 p.m.
So, if I'm reading this right, the pro-gun folks don't want this addressed until AFTER the technology for accuracy and high capacity magazines makes it a fait accompli for the genie to be out of the bottle and incapable of being stoppered.
Why am I not surprised that these are the same people who coincidentally gasp and clutch their pearls at any mention of restrictions on the firearms and their capacities which we already have.
ARMNAR says... July 31, 2018 at 12:14 p.m.
That's because Trump thinks "3D" means "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers.