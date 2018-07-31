VIDEO: Arkansas restaurant seriously damaged in fire

A fire seriously damaged an Arkansas restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Several fire departments responded to the blaze at Rocky Mountain Grill, 5812 Airport Road in Pearcy, including the 70 West Fire Department. That agency was called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m., a log showed.

A LifeNet employee said there was no one hurt in the structure fire, and that the restaurant was empty when the fire started. A video from the scene by the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record showed a “fully involved fire,” according to the newspaper.

Pearcy is located about 15 miles southwest of Hot Springs in Garland County.