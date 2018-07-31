Warren WR Burks commits to Hogs

The University of Arkansas' recruiting momentum continued Monday with the oral commitment from highly recruited Warren receiver Treylon Burks.

Burks, 6-3, 210 pounds, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from LSU, Clemson, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee, South Florida and others. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 88 overall prospect in the nation.

"I picked Arkansas because I grew up here watching the Razorbacks and and I've always wanted to play for them and getting the offer made it a lot better for me," Burks said. "Nothing is like playing for the Natural State."

He's the sixth commitment for the Hogs in a week and he joins teammate and defensive tackle Marcus Miller as a future Razorback. He and Miller attended the Woo Pig Nic on Friday.

Burks had 45 receptions for 1,090 yards, 12 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for 936 yards. He had 57 catches for 1,354 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Lumberjacks to the Class 4A state championship as a sophomore.

He's only the second freshman to start for Coach Bo Hembree. Burks, who recorded 41 receptions for 815 yards and 12 touchdowns as a ninth-grader, received an offer from Arkansas as a freshman.

According to the various recruiting services, Burks is the seventh 4-star prospect to pledge to the Razorbacks. Linebacker Zach Zimos, quarterback KJ Jefferson, receiver Shamar Nash and defensive ends Eric Gregory, Zach Williams and Collin Clay are also rated 4-star recruits.

Burks is the third receiver commitment and the sixth offensive pledge. The Hogs now have 15 commitments for the 2019 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

