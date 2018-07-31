Williams' development aids move up to 17-under Hawks

— Fort Smith Northside junior center Jaylin Williams showed well while playing for the 17-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks last week at The FAB 48 Invitational.

He had previously played for the Hawks' 15-year-old team, but work over the summer aided the decision for him to play for the 17-year-olds at the FAB 48.

"I've been developing my game, working on my shot, working on my post moves to make it to where they can't sit off of me on the high post and down low, "Williams said. "They have to double team ... that creates open shots for my teammates."

Williams, 6-9, 215 pounds, has scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Tulsa and Lamar while drawing interest from others.

His athleticism along with his inside play and mid-range game helped him average 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 2 assists as a sophomore going into the Class 7A state finals against North Little Rock.

"[A] lot of people have said it looks like I've grown a little bit," Williams said. "I'm starting to pick up more weight to get stronger and more of a force inside. By my senior year, I want to be 230."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com