2 Arkansas death row inmates take case to U.S. Supreme Court

Two Arkansas death row inmates are seeking relief from the U.S. Supreme Court in the prisoners’ latest appeal over the standards under which courts and prison officials review claims of mental incompetence.

A petition for a writ of certiorari was filed Friday with the high court by Bruce Earl Ward. A federal public defender said another petition should be filed soon for a second death row inmate, Don Davis.

Both men lost an appeal earlier this year before the Arkansas Supreme Court, which they argue has been incorrectly applying 30 years of case law by holding that psychiatric evaluations performed at the State Hospital meet the minimum standards set by the U.S. Supreme Court for an indigent defendant’s right to a mental examination.

Upon denying their appeals, the state justices also removed stays of execution that had been in place for Ward and Davis for over a year.

However, Ward has another stay in place from a different case that prevents him from being executed.

Davis, who has no active stays, has not had an execution date set. The state can’t execute anyone now anyway because it says it lacks one of the three drugs needed to carry out executions.

