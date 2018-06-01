Civilians rescued, Afghan army says

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A spokesman for the Afghan army said Thursday that elite commando units have freed dozens of prisoners held by the Taliban, including women and children, in an early morning operation in southern Helmand province.

The spokesman, Abdul Qadeir Bahadorzai, said the operation took place in the district of Kajaki and freed 103 people held in two prisons run by the Taliban. He said four Taliban fighters were killed in the gunbattle.

Bahadorzai said five women and two children were among the freed captives, most of whom were civilians.

Meanwhile, also in Helmand, a district governor said a suicide car bomber wounded six people, including three policemen, on Thursday morning.

Mohammad Salim Roodi said that attack occurred in Girishk district when the police tried to stop a suspicious vehicle outside the governor's compound.

Denmark OKs ban on face coverings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Denmark joined some other European countries in deciding Thursday to ban garments that cover the face, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa.

In a 75-30 vote with 74 absentees, Danish lawmakers approved the law presented by the center-right governing coalition. The government says it is not aimed at any religions and does not ban headscarves, turbans or the traditional Jewish skull cap.

However, the law is popularly known as the "Burqa Ban" and is mostly seen as being directed at the dress worn by some conservative Muslim women.

Justice Minister Soeren Pape Poulsen said it will be up to police officers to use their "common sense" when they see people violating the law that goes into effect Aug. 1.

The law allows people to cover their face when there is a "recognizable purpose" such as cold weather or complying with other legal requirements, such as using motorcycle helmets under Danish traffic rules.

First-time offenders risk a fine of $157. Repeat offenses could trigger fines of up to $1,571 or a jail sentence of up to six months.

Anyone forcing a person to wear garments covering the face by using force or threats can be fined or face up to two years in prison.

Austria, France and Belgium have similar laws.

Brit terrorism trial ends in guilty plea

LONDON -- A suspected Islamic State militant group supporter who encouraged attacks on 4-year-old Prince George of Britain admitted to a string of terror offenses Thursday, two weeks into his trial in London, authorities said.

Husnain Rashid, who previously said he'd done nothing wrong, switched his plea to guilty on four counts of preparing terrorist acts and encouraging terrorism due to the "overwhelming weight of evidence," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Rashid, 32, a former teacher at a mosque in northwestern England, was accused of using the Telegram messaging site to encourage "lone wolf" attacks and to provide advice on the use of bombs, chemicals and knives.

