Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman charged with murder accused of putting infant daughter in hot water, dryer
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:18 p.m.
- Comments (5)
- aAFont Size
HARRISBURG — A northwest Arkansas woman is accused of killing her infant daughter by putting her scalding water and then into a dryer.
The Jonesboro Sun reported that authorities arrested 25-year-old Tyra Neal this week on charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after investigators found her 1-month-old child in a dryer.
Poinsett County Detective William Holmes said at a Thursday probable cause hearing that Neal initially told investigators a 2-year-old placed the baby in the dryer. He said Neal later told authorities that she may have placed the child in scalding water because the infant had diarrhea and that Neal became scared and put the child in the dryer.
A judge appointed a public defender to Neal and issued a $1 million cash-only bond. She'll appear in court July 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman charged with murder accused of putting infant daughter in hot water, dryer
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 5 of 5 total comments
kellyinlrarusa says... June 1, 2018 at 3:42 p.m.
just one word. bang for people who like this. but i'm sure she will just get a slap on the wrist.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hogfan2012 says... June 1, 2018 at 4:22 p.m.
Crack kills - in more than one way..... :(
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... June 1, 2018 at 4:34 p.m.
Pretty sure that area is in the northeast portion of the state. Something is bad wrong with this woman. No more breeding for her.
( permalink | suggest removal )
mrcharles says... June 1, 2018 at 5:01 p.m.
She should be forced to hand feed middle sized hungry carnivores.
( permalink | suggest removal )
AuntPetunia says... June 1, 2018 at 5:17 p.m.
I can’t even....just lock her up and forget to feed her.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.