North Little Rock fire that 'fully engulfed' home investigated as arson

Authorities say they are investigating a Tuesday morning fire at a North Little Rock rental property as an act of arson.

Shortly after 1:50 a.m. that day, officers responded to a blaze in the 1800 block of East Washington Ave., according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Three, the property was “fully engulfed," and the fire had the potential to move to an adjacent house, authorities said.

North Little Rock Fire Marshal Lt. Dustin Free noted that the “fire looked to have been purposely set in the living room.”

Neighbors told police that occupants “had just left the house on foot carrying suitcases.”

A call to the Fire Department for additional information was not returned Friday afternoon.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.