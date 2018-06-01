Arkansas man who tried to run over two police officers gets 6 years for assault

FORT SMITH -- A man who police say tried to run over two officers and a civilian while trying to escape arrest has been sentenced to prison.

Matthew Lee Pittman, 20, of Fort Smith pleaded guilty May 23 in Sebastian County Circuit Court to three counts of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to six years in prison, with the sentence to run concurrently on all three charges.

On Jan. 3, officers tried to hem in Pittman in his car at a convenience store so they could arrest him. He managed to begin to drive away, hitting a police car and nearly hitting two officers and a civilian who was assisting police. One officer had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit by Pittman's car and fired several shots at Pittman, wounding him multiple times.

Pittman also pleaded guilty to committing a terroristic act that occurred Dec. 17. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for that charge, with the sentence to run concurrently with the aggravated assault charges.

Pittman was charged with committing a terroristic act after he shot into a house that was occupied by two people, according to an affidavit.

